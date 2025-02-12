All Sections
Poland says Kyiv shouldn't expect NATO invitation after Pentagon chief's remarks

Tetyana Vysotska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 February 2025, 20:04
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz believes that "there will be no invitation for Ukraine to join NATO" after the recent remarks by US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth.

Source: Kosiniak-Kamysz on the sidelines of NATO headquarters in Brussels on 12 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz said Ukraine "has not yet been invited" to join NATO "and, given the latest American statement, there will not be an invitation".

"If there is no consent from the most important NATO member state, then there is no reason to hold out hope for this invitation to materialise or fall from the sky," he added.

The Polish defence minister also noted that so far, not only the Americans but also other countries have not agreed to Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

Meanwhile, Kosiniak-Kamysz believes that today, "we need to do everything to ensure that Ukraine wins the war, that peace is just and that we support it".

"I think all the participants of today's meeting are interested in this. For a good outcome of the peace talks is a victory for the West and also for the United States," the Polish defence minister added.

Background:

  • Prior to a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group, in Brussels on 12 February, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that Washington does not consider NATO membership for Ukraine a realistic outcome of a negotiated war settlement.
  • For his part, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasised that his country's stance on Ukraine's NATO membership differed from the position expressed by the new Pentagon chief.

Support UP or become our patron!

