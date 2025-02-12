All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks

Tetyana Vysotska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 February 2025, 20:59
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Facebook of Umierov

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has stressed that Ukraine has not changed its stance on membership of the North Atlantic Alliance. Umierov was responding to an earlier statement by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who claimed that NATO membership for Ukraine is unrealistic.

Source: Umierov in a comment to journalists in Brussels after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group) on 12 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The defence minister emphasised that Kyiv's stance remains unchanged – Ukraine wants to join NATO and will achieve that goal.

Advertisement:

"We have to get used to all kinds of statements. Our position has always remained unchanged. We want to be a NATO country. We will be a NATO country," Umierov stressed.

He further added that Ukraine will also become a member of the European Union.

"We're maintaining our defence potential and we're capable of doing so. We have our own priorities and we draw all conclusions together with our people," he said.

Umierov added that the Ramstein-format meetings focus on defence assistance, while "all the political matters will not be discussed by defence ministers", but at a different level.

Background:

  • US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said before the start of the Ramstein meeting in Brussels on 12 February that Washington does not consider NATO membership for Ukraine a realistic outcome of a negotiated war settlement.
  • UK Defence Secretary John Healey, however, is continuing to insist that Ukraine should join NATO, though the process will take time.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOUSARustem Umierov
Advertisement:
Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
All News
NATO
Poland says Kyiv shouldn't expect NATO invitation after Pentagon chief's remarks
Zelenskyy: If Ukraine isn't in NATO, it will build NATO on its territory
Zelenskyy says Ukraine will need to double its army if it does not join NATO
RECENT NEWS
23:46
Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia
22:44
Netherlands to hand over 25 YPR armoured vehicles to Ukraine
22:24
Explosions rock Odesa, air defence response reported
22:03
Switzerland confirms first death of military volunteer in war in Ukraine
21:21
EU forms supervisory board for Ukraine Facility
21:02
Ukraine brings back two children from temporarily occupied territories
20:59
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
20:38
US treasury secretary details five reasons why Ukraine minerals deal is vital during Kyiv visit
20:22
UK announces US$186 million aid package for Ukraine
20:21
Zelenskyy reveals details of his conversation with Trump
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: