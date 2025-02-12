All Sections
Switzerland confirms first death of military volunteer in war in Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 12 February 2025, 22:03
Stock Photo: Getty Images

For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, Swiss authorities have confirmed the death of a Swiss national who fought alongside Ukrainian forces in the war against Russia.

Source: Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in a comment to the Swiss broadcaster SRF, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Swiss foreign ministry stated that the country's embassy in Kyiv "had been informed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces earlier this year that a Swiss citizen had likely been killed in action".

The foreign ministry added that it was in contact with the deceased's family. The circumstances of his death remain unclear – it is not known in which unit he served or where he was deployed.

There is no official information on the number of Swiss nationals fighting in Ukraine as volunteers.

Joining a foreign military is illegal in Switzerland, and those who do so face a fine or up to three years in prison.

The country's military justice system is currently handling 13 criminal proceedings related to military service abroad, SRF said.

Background: 

  • Ukraine created the International Legion, which consists of foreign nationals, in 2022. The exact number of soldiers serving there is not reported.
  • Up to 80 Georgian soldiers – both Georgian citizens and natives of Georgia holding Ukrainian citizenship – are known to have been killed in action in Ukraine since 2022.

Switzerlandwar
