Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia
Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 23:46
US President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to meet with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia.
Details: Trump also said that he believes Putin "wants peace".
"I think I could say with great confidence: he wants to see it [the war in Ukraine] end," he noted.
Trump did not specify a date for the potential talks.
Trump also said he agrees with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth’s assessment that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not realistic.
