Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to meet with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Reuters; Barrons; CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs on X (Twitter)

Details: Trump also said that he believes Putin "wants peace".

"I think I could say with great confidence: he wants to see it [the war in Ukraine] end," he noted.

Trump did not specify a date for the potential talks.

Trump also said he agrees with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth’s assessment that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not realistic.

