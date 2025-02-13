Air defence likely downs drone near Belarus' Gomel

Air defence systems were likely responding to a drone in the Gomel district of Belarus on the night of 12-13 February.

Source: Shot and Mash Telegram-channels

Details: Reports indicate that residents of Gomel reported explosions and bright flashes in the sky.

Social media posts suggest that air defence systems may have been responding over the city.

According to locals, a large explosion occurred about 00:30 and was heard throughout the Gomel district, with the loudest impact reported in the town of Romanovichi and the Valatava neighbourhood.

Eyewitnesses also saw bright flashes in the sky, as well as an unidentified target that fell and started burning.

Background: In November 2024, Belarus recorded a record high number of Shahed drones coming from Ukraine.

