Russia reports massive drone attack on Lipetsk and Oblast – video

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 13 February 2025, 04:10
Explosion. Stock photo: DepositPhotos

Russian media, authorities and local media outlets are reporting a massive drone attack on Russia´s Lipetsk and Lipetsk Oblast, including the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant.

Source: Mash; SHOT; BBC News Russian Service; Igor Artamonov, Governor of Lipetsk Oblast

Quote from Artamonov: "The oblast was targeted by a massive UAV attack. Air defence and suppression systems are in operation."

Details: Artamonov added that electricity was cut off in several districts of Lipetsk.

Quote from Mash: "12 explosions occurred in the industrial part of Lipetsk. Locals say that drones have been attacking the city of Yelets since 03:30, and residents hear a lot of 'strikes and buzzing'."

Details: Furthermore, Mash published a video, most likely recorded by locals, showing an air-raid warning siren throughout the city at night, as well as explosions.

The Russian SHOT media outlet suspected that the drones may have targeted the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant.

