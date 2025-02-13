All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

ISW analyses ways Russia prepares for war with NATO

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 13 February 2025, 04:58
ISW analyses ways Russia prepares for war with NATO
Russian military. Stock photo: RIA Novosti

Based on Danish intelligence data, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has analysed how Russia is preparing for a war with NATO in the medium and long term.

Source: ISW

Details: Denmark's Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS) has assessed that Russia may have the capability to launch a full-scale war against NATO within the next five years, which coincides with ISW's assessment of Russia's efforts to restructure and prepare its armed forces and society for a future conflict with NATO within the medium to long term.

Advertisement:

DDIS has published a declassified intelligence assessment detailing the growing Russian threat to Denmark and NATO Allies.

The intelligence assessment notes that Russia is rebuilding its armed forces to fight NATO on an equal footing, with financial and material support from the People's Republic of China (PRC), North Korea and Iran. The intelligence report notes that the readiness of Russia to engage in war with NATO could increase if European countries do not simultaneously increase their military capabilities in response to Russian capacity-building efforts.

The UK's International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) reported on 12 February that Europe will spend US$457 billion on defence in 2024, while Russia spent US$462 billion on its defence last year.

The DDIS intelligence assessment notes that Russia has not yet decided to launch a full-scale war against NATO but is expanding its military capabilities to preserve this option.

Quote: "The intelligence assessment notably warns that a cessation or freeze of the war in Ukraine on terms favourable to Russia will free up significant Russian military resources for their involvement in another future conventional conflict — consistent with ISW's long-standing assessment."

Details: The DDIS assessment outlines a timeframe for the growth of the military threat from Russia in the event of a ceasefire in Ukraine: Russia could launch a localised war against a neighbouring state other than Ukraine within six months; Russia could credibly threaten NATO countries in the Baltic region in two years; and Russia could be ready for a large-scale war in Europe, provided that NATO does not rearm at the same rate as Russia, in five years.

Quote: "ISW previously assessed that Russia's efforts to restructure the Russian military, revive the Moscow and Leningrad military districts, and create long-term mechanisms to militarize and radicalize Russian society against Western ideals and values indicate that Russia is preparing for a future conflict with NATO."

Background: 

  • Recently, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that he still sees a possibility that Russia will try to attack NATO countries in 2029-2030.
  • Last summer, the German minister spoke of the need to be ready for war by 2029.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaNATOwarISW
Advertisement:
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks
Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,250 soldiers and 58 artillery systems over past day
Russia reports alleged attack by over 80 drones on its oblasts
Russia reports massive drone attack on Lipetsk and Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
10:36
NATO Secretary General comments on Trump-Putin phone call
10:27
Ukrainian and Belgian defence ministers discuss F-16 programme implementation
10:14
Romania scrambles fighter jets over Russian drone attack on Ukraine
09:58
Moldova reports Russian drones flying in from Ukraine: one of them explodes
09:52
Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Izmail district of Odesa Oblast, wounding woman
09:28
Ukraine's air defence downs 85 drones in 10 oblasts
09:25
NATO Secretary General and Canadian PM discuss NATO's role in supporting Ukraine's defence
09:15
Russians hit apartment building in centre of Kherson: two people injured – video
08:49
Norway to provide Ukraine with additional air defence assets worth almost US$107 million
08:47
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: