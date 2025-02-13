Ukraine's air defence downs 85 drones in 10 oblasts

Russia launched 140 drones at Ukraine on the night of 12-13 February, 85 of which were downed by air defence, 52 failed to reach their targets. Damage has been recorded in two Ukrainian oblasts.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: From 20:00 on 12 February, the Russians launched 140 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones of other types from Russia’s Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 09:00, 85 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa oblasts.

In addition, 52 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Russian strikes caused damage in Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts.

