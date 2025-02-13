Ukrainian Security Service drones strike oil pumping station in Russia's Tver Oblast for second time, UP source says

Drones operated by Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) struck the Andreapol oil pumping station in Russia's Tver Oblast once again on the night of 12-13 February.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in security services

Details: The source noted that the drone strike had caused a fire near an enclosed switchgear and a warehouse containing boiler equipment. Oil pumping at the station was temporarily suspended.

This is the second drone attack on the facility. The first occurred on 29 January this year, damaging a filtration pumping site and tanks containing additives, resulting in an oil spill and a fire.

The source added that each day of downtime at this oil pumping station costs Russia tens of millions of dollars in losses, as it is part of the Baltic Pipeline System-2, which supplies oil to the Ust-Luga terminal on the Baltic Sea.

"Drone sanctions against the Russian oil industry will continue," the source stressed.

Background:

On the night of 28-29 January, Ukraine's Security Service and the Special Operations Forces conducted a joint special operation to strike the Andreapol oil pumping station, which is an essential component of the Baltic Pipeline System-2.

On January 30, Bloomberg reported that oil transit through the Russian port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea had been suspended due to a successful drone strike on the pumping station.

