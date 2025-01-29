Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and Special Operations Forces (SOF) have struck the Andreapol oil pumping station and a missile arsenal in Russia's Tver Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Ukraine’s defence forces

Details: On the night of 28-29 January, the SSU and SOF carried out a joint special operation targeting the Andreapol oil pumping station, a key part of the Baltic Pipeline System-2.

The drone attack damaged a filtration and pumping facility and storage tanks containing fuel additives, as well as causing an oil spill and a fire.

An Ukrainska Pravda source said the Russians were even forced to shut down the pipeline, which supplies oil to the Ust-Luga terminal in Leningrad Oblast.

The SSU and SOF also targeted the Russian Defence Ministry's 23rd missile arsenal in Tver Oblast. Drones struck the storage facility itself and three military buildings. Over 20 explosions were reported by local residents, who were also discussing potential evacuation in online group chats.

Quote: "Drone sanctions are proving their effectiveness. Their use will continue."

