All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 29 January 2025, 17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
Andreapol on Google Maps. Photo: Screenshot

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and Special Operations Forces (SOF) have struck the Andreapol oil pumping station and a missile arsenal in Russia's Tver Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Ukraine’s defence forces 

Details: On the night of 28-29 January, the SSU and SOF carried out a joint special operation targeting the Andreapol oil pumping station, a key part of the Baltic Pipeline System-2.

Advertisement:

The drone attack damaged a filtration and pumping facility and storage tanks containing fuel additives, as well as causing an oil spill and a fire.

An Ukrainska Pravda source said the Russians were even forced to shut down the pipeline, which supplies oil to the Ust-Luga terminal in Leningrad Oblast.

The SSU and SOF also targeted the Russian Defence Ministry's 23rd missile arsenal in Tver Oblast. Drones struck the storage facility itself and three military buildings. Over 20 explosions were reported by local residents, who were also discussing potential evacuation in online group chats.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Drone sanctions are proving their effectiveness. Their use will continue."

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesState Security Service of UkraineSpecial Operations Forces
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
All News
drones
Finland develops Steel Eagle drone for Ukraine to destroy infantry – photo, video
Three injured in Russian drone attack on ambulance in Kupiansk – photos
Ukrainian border guards sink Russian boat in country's south – video
RECENT NEWS
23:23
Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk
22:52
Defence Ministry says Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO
22:45
NATO says it is fulfilling its promise of €40bn in aid to Ukraine for 2025
21:58
Georgia explains its withdrawal from PACE: waiting for "blackmail to stop"
21:48
UK appoints trade envoy to Ukraine
21:42
Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video
21:36
Russia's February oil exports from its western ports drop by 8% due to sanctions
21:23
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: