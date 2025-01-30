All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Drone attack halts oil transit at Russian Ust-Luga port, Bloomberg reports

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 30 January 2025, 22:49
Drone attack halts oil transit at Russian Ust-Luga port, Bloomberg reports
Stock Photo from website pixabay.com

Bloomberg reports that oil transit through the Russian port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea has apparently been suspended due to a successful drone strike on a pumping station.

Source: Bloomberg, citing informed sources

Details: A source familiar with the oil supplies told Bloomberg that oil transit to Ust-Luga dropped to zero on 29 January but did not specify the cause. Shipping data reviewed by Bloomberg indicates that a tanker departed the port early on Wednesday, after which there was a gap in its signal transmissions. However, the publication notes that periods of downtime without fuel loading at the port are not uncommon.

Advertisement:

The report indicates that provided the pipeline system supplying Ust-Luga is confirmed to have been hit by the drone attack, it could pose a significant risk to global oil supply.

The agency notes that last year, the port handled approximately 650,000 barrels of oil per day, representing about 20% of Russia's total maritime oil exports. Bloomberg adds that Ust-Luga may have reserve barrels in storage, which could be used to mitigate the impact of any supply disruption.

Background: A source within Ukraine’s defence forces told Ukrainska Pravda that drones operated by ​​Ukraine’s Security Service and Special Operations Forces targeted the Andreapol oil pumping station and a missile arsenal in Russia’s Tver Oblast.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesoilRussia
Advertisement:
Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine worth US$1.25 billion
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
PACE votes to hold Putin accountable for atrocities after Ukrainian delegation outcry, though excludes "terrorist" label
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate wants Ukraine to be divided and part of it taken over by Romania
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
All News
drones
Russia uses attack drones with enhanced warheads to increase civilian casualties, adviser to Ukrainian president says – photos
Russians engage elite UAV operators on Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian attack halts operation of Russian Novoshakhtinsk refinery again
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Russians launch drone attack on Sumy Oblast, leaving two people injured – photo
22:49
Drone attack halts oil transit at Russian Ust-Luga port, Bloomberg reports
21:41
Zelenskyy speaks with Lebanon's president, proposes food hub creation
20:17
updatedRussian attack on apartment building in Sumy: death toll rises to 9 – photo, video
19:58
EXPLAINERWhy Musk supports German far-right and what consequences it may have
19:56
EU leaders may discuss Ukraine and Trump's threats regarding Greenland on 3 February
19:24
Chinese banks again block payments to Russia following tougher US sanctions
19:19
Russian attacks injure 5 people in Donetsk Oblast
19:07
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on detention of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia over "coup plot"
19:06
Russians turning to payday loans with 300% annual interest, Russian media outlet reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: