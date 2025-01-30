Drone attack halts oil transit at Russian Ust-Luga port, Bloomberg reports

Bloomberg reports that oil transit through the Russian port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea has apparently been suspended due to a successful drone strike on a pumping station.

Source: Bloomberg, citing informed sources

Details: A source familiar with the oil supplies told Bloomberg that oil transit to Ust-Luga dropped to zero on 29 January but did not specify the cause. Shipping data reviewed by Bloomberg indicates that a tanker departed the port early on Wednesday, after which there was a gap in its signal transmissions. However, the publication notes that periods of downtime without fuel loading at the port are not uncommon.

The report indicates that provided the pipeline system supplying Ust-Luga is confirmed to have been hit by the drone attack, it could pose a significant risk to global oil supply.

The agency notes that last year, the port handled approximately 650,000 barrels of oil per day, representing about 20% of Russia's total maritime oil exports. Bloomberg adds that Ust-Luga may have reserve barrels in storage, which could be used to mitigate the impact of any supply disruption.

Background: A source within Ukraine’s defence forces told Ukrainska Pravda that drones operated by ​​Ukraine’s Security Service and Special Operations Forces targeted the Andreapol oil pumping station and a missile arsenal in Russia’s Tver Oblast.

