Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 100,000 peacekeepers, military estimates show

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that, based on the estimates by the Ukrainian military, a peacekeeping contingent of 100,000 people is needed to ensure peace in Ukraine.

Source: We Are Ukraine TV channel, citing Zelenskyy in a comment to journalists during a visit to the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant on 13 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he and US President Donald Trump had discussed security guarantees for Ukraine in a telephone conversation on 12 February.

"What are these security guarantees? Is it NATO? Mighty weapons, missiles, nuclear weapons? Some kind of deterrent package. Or, as I said, we will build NATO in Ukraine. Then, in reality, weapons from you, a contingent from Europeans and Americans. And the contingent will not be 5,000 to 7,000, as was once suggested," Zelenskyy said.

He said he had instructed the Ukrainian military to assess the number of troops needed to ensure peace in Ukraine.

"I've tasked our military with estimating and identifying the key points. We've mapped everything out. I can discuss this in Munich [at this week's security conference] – not too openly – but we need 100,000 personnel there," Zelenskyy pointed out.

In January, Zelenskyy suggested that a potential allied peacekeeping contingent, as part of security guarantees for Ukraine, would need at least 200,000 personnel to serve as an effective deterrent.

Zelenskyy also stated that any effective peacekeeping force should include US troops.

The Trump administration has ruled out the possibility of sending US troops to Ukraine to provide security.

