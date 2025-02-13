All Sections
Trump's envoy says US access to Ukraine's mineral resources is part of security guarantees

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 February 2025, 21:32
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

Trump’s special envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg believes the agreement initiated by US President Donald Trump on access to Ukraine’s mineral resources is part of the country's security guarantees.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kellogg’s interview with Fox News

Details: Kellogg stated that the creation of an "economic partnership" (as he described the "agreement" on mineral resources) also "ensures security for Ukraine".

Quote: "They [the Ukrainians] know that the United States is involved economically and that we have an economic interest in Ukraine. This is another part of the security guarantee for Ukraine and they should look at it that way."

Details: Trump's envoy expressed hope that Kyiv would agree to the US proposal in the coming days, "and we will come out with some type of arrangement that sets up for the future".

Quote: "We’re not talking one or two dollars. We’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars in the potential for rare earth minerals in Ukraine. It’s very rich here in rare earth minerals in Ukraine. We should capitalize on it."

Background: 

  • On 12 February, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrived in Kyiv to discuss economic partnerships with Ukraine.
  • At the time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the US had presented Kyiv with the first draft of a "partnership agreement", which envisions investments in Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for continued assistance.
  • Last week, US President Donald Trump said he was interested in concluding a deal with Ukraine to obtain rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for arms supplies.
  • Later, he claimed that Kyiv had "essentially agreed" to conclude a deal worth US$500 billion.

