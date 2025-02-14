All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian forces advance in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, DeepState analysts say

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 14 February 2025, 00:53
Russian forces advance in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, DeepState analysts say
The advance of Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: DeepState

The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 13-14 February that Russian troops had advanced in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: DeepState

Details: Based on updated data from DeepState, Russian forces have made minor progress in several areas of the war zone. In particular, they have advanced near the settlements of Dvorichna and Fyholivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

In addition, the Russians have improved their positions near the settlements of Andriivka and Burlatske in Donetsk Oblast.

Background: Investigators from Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation found no grounds to grant combat immunity to Brigadier General Yurii Halushkin, Lieutenant General Artur Horbenko, and Colonel Illia Lapin, who are suspects in the case of the "failure of defence in Kharkiv Oblast".

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk OblastKharkiv Oblastwaroccupation
Advertisement:
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
Plane carrying US secretary of state to Munich Security Conference turns back to Washington due to malfunction
Scholz urges Bundestag to recognise Russia's war in Ukraine as "emergency" for Europe
Trump confirms he does not see Ukraine in NATO: "Russia won't allow it"
Trump announces meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Munich
Trump's envoy says US access to Ukraine's mineral resources is part of security guarantees
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians attack Kramatorsk killing 1 person and injuring 5 – photo
Russians bomb Donetsk Oblast's Kostiantynivka, injuring 3 civilians
Russian forces attempt to bypass Pokrovsk from west
RECENT NEWS
09:20
Russian loitering munition hits Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant shelter, fire extinguished, Zelenskyy says – video, photos
09:07
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
08:41
Russia attacks Ukraine with 133 drones, 131 of which fail to reach their target
08:25
Russian forces pressing on Pokrovsk and other fronts, total of 113 clashes in past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
08:19
Macron: Trump's return would be electroshock pushing Europe to take care of itself and Ukraine
07:57
Trump doesn't want pause, but complete end to war in Ukraine, US secretary of state says
07:17
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 81 artillery systems over past day
06:23
Plane carrying US secretary of state to Munich Security Conference turns back to Washington due to malfunction
05:27
Europe "intensively consulting" with US on war in Ukraine – NATO secretary general
05:00
Russia replenished tanks lost in 2024, but future issues loom, ISW says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: