Russian forces advance in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, DeepState analysts say

The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 13-14 February that Russian troops had advanced in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Details: Based on updated data from DeepState, Russian forces have made minor progress in several areas of the war zone. In particular, they have advanced near the settlements of Dvorichna and Fyholivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

In addition, the Russians have improved their positions near the settlements of Andriivka and Burlatske in Donetsk Oblast.

Background: Investigators from Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation found no grounds to grant combat immunity to Brigadier General Yurii Halushkin, Lieutenant General Artur Horbenko, and Colonel Illia Lapin, who are suspects in the case of the "failure of defence in Kharkiv Oblast".

