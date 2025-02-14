Scholz urges Bundestag to recognise Russia's war in Ukraine as "emergency" for Europe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on the country's parliament to swiftly adopt a resolution recognising Russia’s war against Ukraine and its consequences for Europe as an "emergency situation".

Source: Ukrinform news agency with reference to Scholz in a press statement

Quote: "The Bundestag must urgently adopt a resolution classifying the war in Ukraine and its severe consequences for Germany’s and Europe’s security as an emergency situation under paragraph 2 under Article 115 of the Constitution. This will ensure that our support for Ukraine, which is more crucial than ever today, will no longer come at the expense of other obligations our state must fulfil for its own citizens."

Details: Scholz did not specify the exact amounts of assistance being discussed or the financing sources. However, he reiterated his support for reforming the so-called "debt brake" to open up additional opportunities for investment in defence and security.

"It is about the peace and security of our country," Scholz emphasised. In his view, this issue can no longer be postponed considering the events of the past 24 hours and statements from the US administration.

He also intends to push for discussions within the European Union regarding investments in collective defence and the development of a strong European defence industry.

Quote: "We find ourselves in this situation once again today. We must face the reality of what the actions and statements of the US administration mean for Ukraine, Europe and the world. Inaction would pose a threat to the security of our country and our continent and I will not allow this to happen at this critical time for our nation."

Background: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, commenting on Donald Trump’s recent conversation with Vladimir Putin, stressed that neither Ukraine nor Europe would support a "dictated peace".

