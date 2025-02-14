Europe "intensively consulting" with US on war in Ukraine – NATO secretary general

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has claimed that European states are already coordinating their positions with the United States regarding future "peace talks" regarding Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Rutte's statement during a press conference in Brussels on 13 February

Details: When asked what Europe could do to bring Ukraine back to the table for peace talks, Rutte said that Alliance members are already "intensely consulting amongst each other, including with the United States".

Quote: "So we are, as NATO and the teams are, of course, intensely coordinating, and I know that many Allies and many EU member states are doing the same with Washington. So we are really, and what we did the last 24 hours was also very much about getting to the same page."

Details: Rutte noted that, as a democratic alliance, NATO members "do not always start with concurring positions".

"But in these 24 hours, what I have seen was a tremendous sense of unity and of conversions of use, and maybe not on everything and every detail, but still in Alliance, moving united forward," he concluded.

Background:

On the evening of 12 February, Donald Trump spoke with the Kremlin leader and announced that they plan to meet. Following that, Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that any peace deal to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, made behind the backs of Ukraine and Europe, is doomed to fail.

