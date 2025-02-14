Ukraine's army should be EU's military backbone, says Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Europe is already engaged in a hybrid war with Russia and may struggle to withstand it without Ukraine. He proposed making the Ukrainian army the backbone of a unified European force.

Source: Shmyhal’s op-ed in Politico

Details: Shmyhal said that a series of suspicious incidents across Europe in recent years proves the EU is already facing hybrid aggression from Russia – using the same tactics Moscow previously tested against Ukraine.

He pointed to several examples: the anchor incidents in the Baltic Sea, Russian missiles and drones violating the airspace of Ukraine’s neighbours, mysterious UAVs appearing near military bases, an artificial migration crisis at the EU’s eastern borders, pressure on Estonia over border demarcation in Narva, support for radical movements within the EU, cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.

Quote: "The goal is quite clear: Russia is trying to sow panic, cause chaos and make citizens doubt their own governments’ ability to protect them. [...] The bloc is no longer just standing on the threshold of new emerging security challenges. It is living them. But there is a country that’s not only faced various manifestations of Russia’s aggression and, most importantly, knows how to counter them. This country is Ukraine."

He argued that Ukraine’s accession to the EU is strategically advantageous, strengthening Europe militarily and providing expertise no other European state possesses – starting with the use of drone technologies in warfare.

Quote: "Of course, we appreciate the contributions from our allies, and – I did promise to be frank – Ukraine could hardly have held out against Russia for three years on its own. We have more willpower and desire to defend our country than resources to do so.

And this pairing of the EU’s financial capabilities with Ukraine’s military experience is the key to our further cooperation. By joining the EU, Ukraine and its Armed Forces could become the backbone of a unified European army, which has been discussed on the continent for decades now."

Shmyhal also referenced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan, suggesting that Ukraine’s battle-hardened army could serve as a real alternative to the US military presence in Europe. This would strengthen European defence autonomy while aligning with Washington’s push to reduce its overseas military commitments.

Quote: "Therefore, by agreeing to Ukraine’s accession, EU countries wouldn’t just be expanding their own borders and boundaries. They would be gaining reliable defenders with extensive military experience, ready to be the first to take a hit not only from Russia, but from other possible military and political groups on Europe’s eastern borders."

He also said that Ukraine holds some of Europe’s largest reserves of uranium, lithium and titanium, as well as 22 of the 30 critical raw materials the EU needs.

Quote: "We are ready to set up joint ventures in this area, which would undoubtedly lead to a strategic advantage for the EU."

Finally, Shmyhal emphasised that Ukraine’s future reconstruction would benefit Europe itself.

Quote: "The project of rebuilding Ukraine, which was launched as soon as we were attacked by Russia, could become a major factor in the growth of the entire European economy and the bloc’s consolidation. We are talking about hundreds of billions of dollars that European businesses could be involved in, as well as the creation of production and jobs both here and in the bloc’s countries."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the US has provided Kyiv with an initial draft of a partnership agreement, proposing investments in Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for continued support.

