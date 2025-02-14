All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Nine Russians surrender to drone with loudspeaker operated by Ukrainian paratroopers – video

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 14 February 2025, 11:07
Nine Russians surrender to drone with loudspeaker operated by Ukrainian paratroopers – video
Nine Russian soldiers surrender. Screenshot: video by the 25th Brigade

Soldiers of the 25th Airborne Sicheslav Brigade captured Russian troops using a drone equipped with a loudspeaker on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: 25th Airborne Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "A special operation to destroy enemy positions and psychologically exhaust enemy infantry lasted several days. 

Advertisement:

The result: nine Russians chose to surrender to a drone, on which the Sicheslav paratroopers had installed a loudspeaker."

Details: A brigade serviceman who goes by the alias Maliar explained that they regularly receive new equipment, this time a drone with a loudspeaker. The soldiers decided to record a message urging Russian troops to surrender.

"We were flying over them for about three days, broadcasting different messages continuously," Maliar noted.

One of the captured Russian soldiers revealed that he had arrived at the front recently, on 22 January. He said he was "broken" by the number of soldiers KIA he had seen in that short time. Now awaiting a prisoner swap, he said that after returning to Russia, he would escape into the taiga [a forest of the cold, subarctic region in Russia’s north – ed.].

A Ukrainian serviceman who goes by the alias Mania reported that before the Russians surrendered, the 25th Brigade had intensified drone strikes on their bunkers and positions.

The loudspeaker broadcast warned the Russians about an impending nighttime attack and offered them a chance to surrender. Nine Russian soldiers accepted the offer. The drone then guided them towards Ukrainian positions, where they were taken in by Ukrainian forces.

Background:

  • On 11 January, Ukrainian soldiers captured North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
  • On 15 January, fighters of the 12th Azov Brigade captured 23 Russian soldiers on the Toretsk front.
  • Later, it was reported that the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, together with other defence forces units, captured 27 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russo-Ukrainian warprisonersarmy
Advertisement:
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
Zelenskyy: Russia to train 15 divisions for Belarus this year
Wagner mercenaries detained in Moldova in Avengers international operation
Trading metals for security: which resources interest Trump, and what can Ukraine offer?
Radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike on Chornobyl shelter
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Foreign Minister Wang Yi: China ready to work with all parties to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis"
Russian forces pressing on Pokrovsk and other fronts, total of 113 clashes in past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Europe "intensively consulting" with US on war in Ukraine – NATO secretary general
RECENT NEWS
14:40
Ukrainian President's Office chief details his first meeting with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
14:37
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
14:27
Moldova wants Russia to withdraw troops from Transnistria as part of peace negotiations with Ukraine
14:26
EXPLAINERHow Austria blocked Putin's allies from forming a government and whether the crisis can be overcome
14:12
UK intelligence outlines predictions for Russian drone attacks on Ukraine in 2025
14:04
Russia intensifies forced mobilisation in occupied territories of Ukraine, intelligence reports
14:02
757 bodies of fallen soldiers brought back to Ukraine
13:36
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 1.5 million soldiers until NATO membership is secured
13:31
Zelenskyy announces visits to UAE, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye
13:08
Zelenskyy says Putin may attack NATO countries as early as next year
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: