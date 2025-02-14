Nine Russians surrender to drone with loudspeaker operated by Ukrainian paratroopers – video

Soldiers of the 25th Airborne Sicheslav Brigade captured Russian troops using a drone equipped with a loudspeaker on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: 25th Airborne Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "A special operation to destroy enemy positions and psychologically exhaust enemy infantry lasted several days.

Advertisement:

The result: nine Russians chose to surrender to a drone, on which the Sicheslav paratroopers had installed a loudspeaker."

Details: A brigade serviceman who goes by the alias Maliar explained that they regularly receive new equipment, this time a drone with a loudspeaker. The soldiers decided to record a message urging Russian troops to surrender.

"We were flying over them for about three days, broadcasting different messages continuously," Maliar noted.

One of the captured Russian soldiers revealed that he had arrived at the front recently, on 22 January. He said he was "broken" by the number of soldiers KIA he had seen in that short time. Now awaiting a prisoner swap, he said that after returning to Russia, he would escape into the taiga [a forest of the cold, subarctic region in Russia’s north – ed.].

A Ukrainian serviceman who goes by the alias Mania reported that before the Russians surrendered, the 25th Brigade had intensified drone strikes on their bunkers and positions.

The loudspeaker broadcast warned the Russians about an impending nighttime attack and offered them a chance to surrender. Nine Russian soldiers accepted the offer. The drone then guided them towards Ukrainian positions, where they were taken in by Ukrainian forces.

Background:

On 11 January, Ukrainian soldiers captured North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

On 15 January, fighters of the 12th Azov Brigade captured 23 Russian soldiers on the Toretsk front.

Later, it was reported that the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, together with other defence forces units, captured 27 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!