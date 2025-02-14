UK imposes sanctions on more Russians, including deputy defence minister

The United Kingdom has added several more Russian nationals and Russian companies to its sanctions list, including the Russian deputy minister of defence.

Source: a document by the UK Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation on 14 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The document notes that on 14 February, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated its sanctions list.

Pavel Fradkov, who has served as Russia’s Deputy Minister of Defence since June 2024, was among those added.

Businessman Artem Chaika and Vladimir Selin, head of the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control, are also included.

Additionally, the sanctions list now includes the companies Kirov-Energomash Plant and Rosatom–Additive Technologies.

Background:

On 12 February, the UK announced a £150 million (about US$186 million) military aid package for Ukraine.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey stated that the UK will allocate £4.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year.

