Russia intensifies forced mobilisation in occupied territories of Ukraine, intelligence reports
Russians are implementing stricter military registration, starting with school students, and forcibly mobilising men in temporarily occupied territories.
Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)
Quote: "Russians in the occupied territories are maintaining intensified military records, starting with those who are still sitting in school classrooms."
Details: "They (the Russians – ed.) go to schools, they go to businesses, they keep records and try to conscript as many men of draft age as possible," said DIU representative Andrii Cherniak.
Defence Intelligence emphasised that Russia has a large mobilisation reserve but conscript people from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories to commit genocide there.
Cherniak also stated that Russians are sending untrained individuals into combat.
Quote: "They dress them, give them weapons and throw them into battle with the expectation that within a few hours or days, they will be dead. This allows Russia to absolve itself of any further responsibility for these people, whom they consider separate from themselves – people of a different sort."
Background: In Siverskodonetsk, occupied Luhansk Oblast, Russians are conducting career guidance sessions for ninth-grade students, where military recruitment officers encourage them to sign contracts with the Russian Armed Forces.
