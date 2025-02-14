All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia intensifies forced mobilisation in occupied territories of Ukraine, intelligence reports

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 14 February 2025, 14:04
Russia intensifies forced mobilisation in occupied territories of Ukraine, intelligence reports
Conscripts from Russian troops. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russians are implementing stricter military registration, starting with school students, and forcibly mobilising men in temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "Russians in the occupied territories are maintaining intensified military records, starting with those who are still sitting in school classrooms."

Advertisement:

Details: "They (the Russians – ed.) go to schools, they go to businesses, they keep records and try to conscript as many men of draft age as possible," said DIU representative Andrii Cherniak.

Defence Intelligence emphasised that Russia has a large mobilisation reserve but conscript people from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories to commit genocide there.

Cherniak also stated that Russians are sending untrained individuals into combat.

Quote: "They dress them, give them weapons and throw them into battle with the expectation that within a few hours or days, they will be dead. This allows Russia to absolve itself of any further responsibility for these people, whom they consider separate from themselves – people of a different sort."

Background: In Siverskodonetsk, occupied Luhansk Oblast, Russians are conducting career guidance sessions for ninth-grade students, where military recruitment officers encourage them to sign contracts with the Russian Armed Forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

mobilisationoccupationRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
Zelenskyy: Russia to train 15 divisions for Belarus this year
Wagner mercenaries detained in Moldova in Avengers international operation
Trading metals for security: which resources interest Trump, and what can Ukraine offer?
Radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike on Chornobyl shelter
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
All News
mobilisation
Zelenskyy: Ukraine conscripted 30,000 people every month in 2024
Russia to intensify forced mobilisation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – National Resistance Center
Zelenskyy extends martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine until 9 May
RECENT NEWS
14:40
Ukrainian President's Office chief details his first meeting with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
14:37
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
14:27
Moldova wants Russia to withdraw troops from Transnistria as part of peace negotiations with Ukraine
14:26
EXPLAINERHow Austria blocked Putin's allies from forming a government and whether the crisis can be overcome
14:12
UK intelligence outlines predictions for Russian drone attacks on Ukraine in 2025
14:04
Russia intensifies forced mobilisation in occupied territories of Ukraine, intelligence reports
14:02
757 bodies of fallen soldiers brought back to Ukraine
13:36
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 1.5 million soldiers until NATO membership is secured
13:31
Zelenskyy announces visits to UAE, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye
13:08
Zelenskyy says Putin may attack NATO countries as early as next year
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: