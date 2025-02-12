The Russians have been conducting career guidance activities for ninth-grade students (14-15 years old) in Sievierodonetsk, temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast. Representatives of the military enlistment offices have been offering them to sign contracts with the Russian army.

Source: Luhansk Oblast State Administration on Facebook

Quote: "The occupiers have organised career guidance activities for ninth-grade students in Sievierodonetsk. As employers, representatives of the Russian military enlistment offices are urging them to choose a specialty that suits the aggressor country – sign a contract with the Russian army."

Details: Luhansk Oblast State Administration said that the new Russian legislation allows youth to bypass conscription and immediately sign a contract with the Russian army, after which they will be sent to the line of contact.

The administration also reported that schools in temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast will begin teaching social studies and "spiritual and moral culture of Russia" using new specialised textbooks starting from 1 September 2026.

These textbooks will be based on the so-called Russian "traditional values". It is expected that the subject fundamentals of spiritual and moral culture of the peoples of Russia will be included in the curricula for grades 5-7, for children aged 10 to 13.

