All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

UK intelligence outlines predictions for Russian drone attacks on Ukraine in 2025

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 14 February 2025, 14:12
UK intelligence outlines predictions for Russian drone attacks on Ukraine in 2025
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence forecasts that Russia will continue launching around 2,000 drones per month against Ukraine throughout 2025.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 14 February on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence reported that Russia had launched approximately 2,400 One Way Attack Uncrewed Aerial Systems (OWA UAS) against Ukraine in January 2025, surpassing the 1,700 deployed in December 2024.

Advertisement:

Russian strikes primarily target energy infrastructure and military facilities.

UK Defence Intelligence stated that the monthly number of Russian drone launches is likely to remain at least 2,000 throughout 2025.

UK intelligence noted that Ukraine attacked known Russian OWA UAS launch sites on 26 January 2025 and 6 February 2025, causing damage at both locations.

"These attacks again highlight Russia's inability to protect military sites from Ukrainian UAS attacks," UK intelligence added.

Background: 

  • On 13 February, wreckage from drones used by Russia to attack Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube was found in Romania.
  • In addition, several drones also infiltrated Moldova during a Russian large-scale attack on Ukrainian regions.
  • In response, the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to express protest and announced the closure of a Russian cultural centre.
  • On the night of 13-14 February, a Russian loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead hit the shelter of Unit No 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Support UP or become our patron!

UKdefence intelligencedrones
Advertisement:
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
Zelenskyy: Russia to train 15 divisions for Belarus this year
Wagner mercenaries detained in Moldova in Avengers international operation
Trading metals for security: which resources interest Trump, and what can Ukraine offer?
Radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike on Chornobyl shelter
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
All News
UK
Zelenskyy briefs UK PM on his conversation with Trump
UK imposes sanctions on more Russians, including deputy defence minister
War & Justice Diary by late Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina to go on sale in UK, US and other countries
RECENT NEWS
14:40
Ukrainian President's Office chief details his first meeting with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
14:37
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
14:27
Moldova wants Russia to withdraw troops from Transnistria as part of peace negotiations with Ukraine
14:26
EXPLAINERHow Austria blocked Putin's allies from forming a government and whether the crisis can be overcome
14:12
UK intelligence outlines predictions for Russian drone attacks on Ukraine in 2025
14:04
Russia intensifies forced mobilisation in occupied territories of Ukraine, intelligence reports
14:02
757 bodies of fallen soldiers brought back to Ukraine
13:36
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 1.5 million soldiers until NATO membership is secured
13:31
Zelenskyy announces visits to UAE, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye
13:08
Zelenskyy says Putin may attack NATO countries as early as next year
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: