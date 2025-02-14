UK intelligence outlines predictions for Russian drone attacks on Ukraine in 2025

UK Defence Intelligence forecasts that Russia will continue launching around 2,000 drones per month against Ukraine throughout 2025.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 14 February on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence reported that Russia had launched approximately 2,400 One Way Attack Uncrewed Aerial Systems (OWA UAS) against Ukraine in January 2025, surpassing the 1,700 deployed in December 2024.

Russian strikes primarily target energy infrastructure and military facilities.

UK Defence Intelligence stated that the monthly number of Russian drone launches is likely to remain at least 2,000 throughout 2025.

UK intelligence noted that Ukraine attacked known Russian OWA UAS launch sites on 26 January 2025 and 6 February 2025, causing damage at both locations.

"These attacks again highlight Russia's inability to protect military sites from Ukrainian UAS attacks," UK intelligence added.

Background:

On 13 February, wreckage from drones used by Russia to attack Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube was found in Romania.

In addition, several drones also infiltrated Moldova during a Russian large-scale attack on Ukrainian regions.

In response, the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to express protest and announced the closure of a Russian cultural centre.

On the night of 13-14 February, a Russian loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead hit the shelter of Unit No 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

