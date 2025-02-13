All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 February 2025, 11:34
Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace
Oleg Ozerov, Russian ambassador to Moldova.

Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the designated Russian ambassador on 13 February to protest the violation of its airspace by drones and demand an explanation.

Source: NewsMaker, citing the ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Several drones entered Moldovan airspace, with one of them exploding, during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine in the early hours of 13 February. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova condemned the violation.

Advertisement:

The ministry immediately summoned Russia’s appointed ambassador to demand an official explanation and to express a strong protest against the breach of Moldova’s national airspace.

The Ministry expressed deep concern over the incident, condemning the violation of Moldova’s airspace. 

Quote: "These incidents pose a serious threat to the safety of our citizens and the stability of the region. Thankfully, no one was injured, but such violations of Moldova’s airspace are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated." 

Moldovan President Maia Sandu also addressed the situation, commenting on the Russian drones that entered Moldovan territory during the attack on Ukraine. 

Quote: "Moldova has not attacked anyone… We have neutrality enshrined in our Constitution. The Republic of Moldova has always worked for peace. Yet, Russian drones and bombs are falling and exploding in our villages. We must recognise that we lack the means to defend ourselves against them." 

Meanwhile, fighter jets have been deployed in Romania in response to the large-scale Russian assault on Ukraine’s border region.

Support UP or become our patron!

MoldovaShahed dronedronesRussia
Advertisement:
Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against five Ukrainian oligarchs
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks
Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
All News
Moldova
Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace – photos
Russian drone found in Moldova
Unrecognised Transnistria rejects €60 million EU aid but keeps gas supply
RECENT NEWS
14:39
EXPLAINERHow Trump set the negotiation wheel in motion and what he demands from Ukraine
14:17
A facility to recycle used military vehicle tyres to be launched in Ukraine
14:01
USAID suspension leaves Poland's main centre for Ukrainian refugees without funds
13:42
Ukraine to receive several thousand AI-powered attack drones
13:28
Ukraine destroys 2 radar systems at military base near Moscow – video
13:12
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation refuses to comment on "possible treason" case of Ukrainian 5th president
12:58
Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says
12:54
French Foreign Ministry recalls failure of Minsk agreements between Russia and Ukraine, calls for greater efforts for peace
12:25
Zelenskyy's team invites Trump to Ukraine through Ukrainian Railways ad
11:58
Russia blocks education for children from occupied areas
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: