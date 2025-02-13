Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace

Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the designated Russian ambassador on 13 February to protest the violation of its airspace by drones and demand an explanation.

Source: NewsMaker, citing the ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Several drones entered Moldovan airspace, with one of them exploding, during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine in the early hours of 13 February. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova condemned the violation.

The ministry immediately summoned Russia’s appointed ambassador to demand an official explanation and to express a strong protest against the breach of Moldova’s national airspace.

The Ministry expressed deep concern over the incident, condemning the violation of Moldova’s airspace.

Quote: "These incidents pose a serious threat to the safety of our citizens and the stability of the region. Thankfully, no one was injured, but such violations of Moldova’s airspace are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated."

Moldovan President Maia Sandu also addressed the situation, commenting on the Russian drones that entered Moldovan territory during the attack on Ukraine.

Quote: "Moldova has not attacked anyone… We have neutrality enshrined in our Constitution. The Republic of Moldova has always worked for peace. Yet, Russian drones and bombs are falling and exploding in our villages. We must recognise that we lack the means to defend ourselves against them."

Meanwhile, fighter jets have been deployed in Romania in response to the large-scale Russian assault on Ukraine’s border region.



