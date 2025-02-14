All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Over 150 Ukrainian soldiers may be held captive in Russia's Chechnya, Radio Liberty says

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 14 February 2025, 14:53
Over 150 Ukrainian soldiers may be held captive in Russia's Chechnya, Radio Liberty says
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov: Stock photo: Getty Images

Over 150 Ukrainian soldiers may be held captive in Chechnya, with a high likelihood that they are in the city of Grozny. [The Chechen Republic, also known as Chechnya, is a federal subject of the Russian Federation; the Ukrainian parliament has recognised it as the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria – ed.]

Source: Radio Liberty's Ukrainian Service, citing Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote from the Headquarters: "POWs could be transferred to places of detention on the territory of Chechnya, where, as in other places of captivity, humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention are violated. [Ramzan] Kadyrov's regime uses them as a human shield for military facilities and a lever to lift sanctions against his family."

Advertisement:

Details: Radio Liberty reports that the International Committee of the Red Cross cannot confirm that Ukrainians are being held captive in Chechnya. The Coordination Centre is also unaware of any visits by the humanitarian organisation to Ukrainian prisoners in Chechnya.

Even if the Red Cross receives all the necessary information about Ukrainian prisoners of war in Chechnya, it will not be able to assist in the exchange as it does not have access to the territory.

Background:

  • On 30 October 2024, Kadyrov stated that he had ordered the commanders of Akhmat, a Chechen armed formation fighting on Russia's side, to cease taking Ukrainian troops prisoner.
  • However, on 2 November, Kadyrov noted that he had rescinded his order to Akhmat fighters not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner.
  • In December 2024, Kadyrov supposedly visited Ukrainian POWs and threatened to use them as human shields against drones attacking Chechnya.

Support UP or become our patron!

prisonersRusso-Ukrainian warChechnya
Advertisement:
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
US vice president: America will not help Europe because of European approach to propaganda
Ukraine's Security Service releases photos of debris from Russian drone that attacked Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant – photos
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
Zelenskyy: Russia to train 15 divisions for Belarus this year
Wagner mercenaries detained in Moldova in Avengers international operation
All News
prisoners
Nine Russians surrender to drone with loudspeaker operated by Ukrainian paratroopers – video
US will trade Russian cybercriminal for released American prisoner, NYT reveals
Kremlin authorised brutal torture of Ukrainian POWs since first weeks of full-scale war – WSJ
RECENT NEWS
19:41
Lithuanian president meets with Zelenskyy at Munich Security Conference: Our support for Ukraine is ironclad
19:34
Norway concerned about nuclear safety risks after Russia's strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
19:23
Polish PM: Russian national suspected of sabotage deported from Bosnia to Poland
19:13
Dutch defence minister says "truce" in Ukraine will increase threat to Baltic states
18:47
Zelenskyy meets with US Vice President Vance in Munich
18:34
War causes US$170 billion in losses to Ukraine – KSE Institute
18:25
​​Zelenskyy says he does not plan to meet with any Russians except Putin
18:16
Zelenskyy criticises US policy on Ukraine's NATO membership
18:07
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
18:00
Zelenskyy: We have map with number and types of troops that allies can deploy in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: