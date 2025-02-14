All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: I told Trump that Putin is a liar

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 14 February 2025, 17:21
Zelenskyy: I told Trump that Putin is a liar
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he does not believe in the alleged willingness of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to make "peace", and that he told US President Donald Trump this during their conversation on 12 February.

Source: Zelenskyy during a panel on Strategic Investment: The Future of US-Ukraine Security Cooperation at the Munich Security Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy pointed out that there are no risks for Trump in talking to Putin because he is stronger than Putin, but, he said, "I think [there are] risks for the whole world."

Advertisement:

"Because... we have much more risks than risks for the United States. With all respect for all of us with all the big guys," he added.

Zelenskyy noted that he has already had several phone conversations with the US president, including a call on 12 February.

"He said to me: ‘I think Putin wants to resolve the war.’ I said to him that he is a liar, you can count on it. I hope you will pressure him, because I don't trust him," Zelenskyy recounted.

Zelenskyy recalled that he agreed on a "truce" with the Kremlin dictator when he was elected in 2019, and that the agreements were never implemented.

"What is very important is not to make any decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine. This is a principled position…. I am speaking about all our people, our nation," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyTrump
Advertisement:
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
US Vice President Vance to Zelenskyy: We want lasting peace that will not lead to conflict in a few years
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
US vice president: America will not help Europe because of European approach to propaganda
Ukraine's Security Service releases photos of debris from Russian drone that attacked Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant – photos
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy meets with European Commission and European Council presidents in Munich
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 1.5 million soldiers until NATO membership is secured
Zelenskyy announces visits to UAE, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye
RECENT NEWS
22:25
Northern European leaders urgently meet on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference after Trump's statements
22:21
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
21:28
German couple who murdered two Ukrainian women to kidnap baby appeal life sentence
21:14
US Senator Graham offers alternative to Ukraine's accession to NATO
21:10
Ukraine brings back 8 children from Russian occupation
21:09
Russian losses in Kursk Oblast amount to around 20,000 killed, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
21:06
UK foreign secretary about his talks with US vice president on Ukraine – Reuters
20:42
Ukrainian Air Force destroys drone launch point in Kursk Oblast – video
20:39
EU top diplomat on US vice president's speech: They try to pick a fight with us, but we don't want to
20:25
Zelenskyy after meeting with US VP Vance: Ukraine awaits Trump's special envoy Kellogg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: