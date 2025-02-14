Russians expand foothold near Kupiansk, DeepState reports

The settlement of Dvorichna on the map. Screenshot: DeepState Map

Russian forces are advancing on the right bank of the Oskil River and continuing to entrench themselves near the settlements of Dvorichna and Novomlynsk, DeepState has reported.

Source: Ukrainian military analysis project DeepState

Quote: "Unfortunately, the situation on the bridgeheads near Dvorichna and Novomlynsk is not improving. The enemy is advancing and continues to consolidate its positions.

In particular, the Russians have expanded their control towards Fyholivka, reaching the southern outskirts of the village. They have also occupied another district in Dvorichna.

We are currently verifying information regarding other advances around the settlements of Dvorichna and Zapadne."

Details: Russian forces continue to saturate the area with infantry and conduct assaults, typically deploying small groups of troops who hide in forested areas, houses, ruins and so on.

The Russians also have a significant advantage in terms of FPV drones, which are systematically wiping out Ukrainian positions.

The Ukrainian territorial defence units in the area are struggling to maintain the defence: "Soldiers have highlighted issues with local command, specifically tactical groups, which in their view are failing to perform their duties."

