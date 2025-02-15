ISW: Kremlin fears Russians will see Trump as strong leader

The Russian leadership has ordered state-owned and Kremlin-aligned media outlets to cover the phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin as an initiative and a diplomatic victory for the Kremlin.

Source: ISW

Quote: "Russian opposition news outlet Meduza reported on February 14 that the Kremlin instructed Russian state-run and pro-government media outlets to frame Trump and Putin's February 12 call as Putin's ‘initiative and victory’ and to use Trump's name less frequently in coverage of the call and other events."

Details: The Kremlin is reportedly concerned that Russians may begin to perceive Trump as a more active and decisive leader than Putin. In this regard, the Russian government has instructed propaganda outlets to emphasise Putin's role as the main initiator of the negotiations and not to create "false, overly optimistic expectations" about a possible peaceful settlement of the war.

In their report, ISW analysts note that the Kremlin does not want the Russian public to perceive Trump as a strong leader capable of changing the situation and Putin as a passive or weak politician in comparison.

Quote: "The Russian information space has previously portrayed Trump as a pragmatic leader with whom Russia could work, but the Kremlin may be attempting to negatively shift the Russian public's perception of Trump in order to emphasise Putin's strength and agency amid reports of possible future peace negotiations and bilateral negotiations."

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 14 February:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on 14 February.

The Kremlin reportedly ordered Russian government-linked media to reduce reporting about US President Donald Trump and portray Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a strong and decisive leader after the 12 February Trump-Putin phone call.

Russian officials and information space actors have notably not amplified the Russian information operation aimed at portraying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the illegitimate leader of Ukraine since the 12 February Trump-Putin call.

A Russian Shahed drone struck the protective structure of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on 14 February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia may be preparing to launch intensified offensive operations into northern Ukraine or attack NATO's eastern flank in 2026.

Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Kurakhove, and Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Vovchansk, Lyman, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk.

Russia is reportedly intensifying efforts to coerce Russian mobilised and conscripted personnel into signing contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD).

