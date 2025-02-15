All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

ISW: Kremlin fears Russians will see Trump as strong leader

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 15 February 2025, 05:15
ISW: Kremlin fears Russians will see Trump as strong leader
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

The Russian leadership has ordered state-owned and Kremlin-aligned media outlets to cover the phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin as an initiative and a diplomatic victory for the Kremlin.

Source: ISW 

Quote: "Russian opposition news outlet Meduza reported on February 14 that the Kremlin instructed Russian state-run and pro-government media outlets to frame Trump and Putin's February 12 call as Putin's ‘initiative and victory’ and to use Trump's name less frequently in coverage of the call and other events."

Advertisement:

Details: The Kremlin is reportedly concerned that Russians may begin to perceive Trump as a more active and decisive leader than Putin. In this regard, the Russian government has instructed propaganda outlets to emphasise Putin's role as the main initiator of the negotiations and not to create "false, overly optimistic expectations" about a possible peaceful settlement of the war.

In their report, ISW analysts note that the Kremlin does not want the Russian public to perceive Trump as a strong leader capable of changing the situation and Putin as a passive or weak politician in comparison.

Quote: "The Russian information space has previously portrayed Trump as a pragmatic leader with whom Russia could work, but the Kremlin may be attempting to negatively shift the Russian public's perception of Trump in order to emphasise Putin's strength and agency amid reports of possible future peace negotiations and bilateral negotiations."

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 14 February:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on 14 February.
  • The Kremlin reportedly ordered Russian government-linked media to reduce reporting about US President Donald Trump and portray Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a strong and decisive leader after the 12 February Trump-Putin phone call.
  • Russian officials and information space actors have notably not amplified the Russian information operation aimed at portraying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the illegitimate leader of Ukraine since the 12 February Trump-Putin call.
  • A Russian Shahed drone struck the protective structure of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on 14 February.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia may be preparing to launch intensified offensive operations into northern Ukraine or attack NATO's eastern flank in 2026.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Kurakhove, and Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Vovchansk, Lyman, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk.
  • Russia is reportedly intensifying efforts to coerce Russian mobilised and conscripted personnel into signing contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Support UP or become our patron!

ISWPutinnegotiationsmedia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin wants peace talks to build up Russia's forces and lift sanctions
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's survival will be extremely difficult without US military support
WSJ: Ukraine may have shot down its F-16 over summer due to "US overcautiousness"
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
US Vice President Vance to Zelenskyy: We want lasting peace that will not lead to conflict in a few years
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
All News
ISW
Russia replenished tanks lost in 2024, but future issues loom, ISW says
ISW analyses ways Russia prepares for war with NATO
ISW: Kremlin may prepare attacks and murder of oppositionists abroad to discredit Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:31
Zelenskyy: Putin wants peace talks to build up Russia's forces and lift sanctions
09:09
US secretary of state explained why Trump's call with Zelenskyy was shorter than call with Putin
09:03
Russia launches 70 drones to attack Ukraine: none of them reach their target
08:43
Drones attack Russia overnight: explosions near oil refinery, industrial facility catches fire – video
07:16
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers over past day
07:03
Russian occupation administration in Crimea force children to produce parts for Russian weapons – National Resistance Center
06:28
War in Ukraine could become "Afghanistan" for EU – Orbán
05:15
ISW: Kremlin fears Russians will see Trump as strong leader
04:01
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's survival will be extremely difficult without US military support
03:03
Macron: only Ukrainians can lead peace talks, France will help
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: