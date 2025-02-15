All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian occupation administration in Crimea force children to produce parts for Russian weapons – National Resistance Center

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 15 February 2025, 07:03
Russian occupation administration in Crimea force children to produce parts for Russian weapons – National Resistance Center
Children in Russian army uniforms disassemble a rifle. Photo: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

The Russian occupation administration in Crimea has been involving Ukrainian children in the production of weapon components used in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC said children at School No. 5 in Simferopol are being forced to produce parts for the Russian army under the supervision of military instructors. Specifically, students are manufacturing components for drones and fast-charging devices for Kalashnikov rifles, which are then officially handed over to Russian military units fighting against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The Russian occupation administration does not hide this activity, presenting it as a so-called "volunteer initiative". The NRC emphasised that this is a gross violation of international law.

Quote: "Beyond forced involvement in weapons production, Crimean schoolchildren are subjected to systematic militarisation and propaganda. They are enrolled in paramilitary movements such as the Yunarmiia (Youth Army), attend meetings with Russian soldiers and are indoctrinated with pro-war ideology from an early age. Through these shameful tactics, the occupiers seek to raise a generation fully loyal to Kremlin ideology, conditioned to serve in the occupation army in the future."

Background: Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported that Russia is preparing to intensify forced mobilisation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the spring of 2025 to compensate for significant losses at the line of contact.

Support UP or become our patron!

CrimeaoccupationweaponsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin wants peace talks to build up Russia's forces and lift sanctions
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's survival will be extremely difficult without US military support
WSJ: Ukraine may have shot down its F-16 over summer due to "US overcautiousness"
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
US Vice President Vance to Zelenskyy: We want lasting peace that will not lead to conflict in a few years
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
All News
Crimea
Three political prisoners from Crimea freed after nine years in Russian penal colony – photos
Chonhar crossing had 1,500 mines when it should have had 200,000 for proper defence, Ukrainian general asserts
Children forcibly taken by Russian authorities to occupied Crimea brought back to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:31
Zelenskyy: Putin wants peace talks to build up Russia's forces and lift sanctions
09:09
US secretary of state explained why Trump's call with Zelenskyy was shorter than call with Putin
09:03
Russia launches 70 drones to attack Ukraine: none of them reach their target
08:43
Drones attack Russia overnight: explosions near oil refinery, industrial facility catches fire – video
07:16
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers over past day
07:03
Russian occupation administration in Crimea force children to produce parts for Russian weapons – National Resistance Center
06:28
War in Ukraine could become "Afghanistan" for EU – Orbán
05:15
ISW: Kremlin fears Russians will see Trump as strong leader
04:01
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's survival will be extremely difficult without US military support
03:03
Macron: only Ukrainians can lead peace talks, France will help
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: