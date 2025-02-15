The Russian occupation administration in Crimea has been involving Ukrainian children in the production of weapon components used in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC said children at School No. 5 in Simferopol are being forced to produce parts for the Russian army under the supervision of military instructors. Specifically, students are manufacturing components for drones and fast-charging devices for Kalashnikov rifles, which are then officially handed over to Russian military units fighting against Ukraine.

The Russian occupation administration does not hide this activity, presenting it as a so-called "volunteer initiative". The NRC emphasised that this is a gross violation of international law.

Quote: "Beyond forced involvement in weapons production, Crimean schoolchildren are subjected to systematic militarisation and propaganda. They are enrolled in paramilitary movements such as the Yunarmiia (Youth Army), attend meetings with Russian soldiers and are indoctrinated with pro-war ideology from an early age. Through these shameful tactics, the occupiers seek to raise a generation fully loyal to Kremlin ideology, conditioned to serve in the occupation army in the future."

Background: Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported that Russia is preparing to intensify forced mobilisation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the spring of 2025 to compensate for significant losses at the line of contact.

