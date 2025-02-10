All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia to intensify forced mobilisation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – National Resistance Center

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 10 February 2025, 05:27
Russia to intensify forced mobilisation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – National Resistance Center
The Russians. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has been preparing to intensify forced mobilisation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the spring of 2025 to compensate for significant losses at the line of contact.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC

Details: The NRC reported that the Russians are trying to replenish their substantial battlefield losses through the forced mobilisation of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories, as well as by recruiting migrants and mercenaries.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In this regard, the occupiers are constantly exerting psychological pressure on men of military age to force them to sign contracts under the threat of arrest, confiscation of movable and immovable property or deportation from their hometowns to depressed regions of Russia."

Details: Russian military enlistment offices are paying particular attention to migrants from Central Asia who have arrived in the occupied territories of Ukraine in search of work. These migrants are now being actively recruited to sign contracts with the Russian armed forces.

The NRC emphasised that the forced mobilisation of Ukrainian citizens violates Articles 49 and 51 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War. These international norms prohibit an occupying power from forcing civilians to serve in the armed forces of the occupying state. However, as the NRC noted, Russia systematically disregards international law.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that Russia plans to recruit at least 126,000 soldiers in 2025 from the so-called special contingent to replenish its forces’ losses in the war against Ukraine. By "special contingent" Russia means convicts, loan debtors and people in trouble with the law.
  • Ukraine’s General Staff’s data said that Russia had lost approximately 849,320 personnel in the war against Ukraine as of 9 February.  

Support UP or become our patron!

mobilisationoccupationRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says
Russia to intensify forced mobilisation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – National Resistance Center
Finland deploys patrol aircraft to Gulf of Finland after Russian oil tanker incident
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
All News
mobilisation
Zelenskyy extends martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine until 9 May
Russia plans to replenish forces with convicts and debtors in 2025 – Ukrainian intelligence
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
RECENT NEWS
11:03
Politico: Europe considers seizing tankers carrying Russian oil through the Baltic Sea
10:33
Russian forces drop FAB-500 bomb on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed and 9 injured – photos
10:29
Lithuania raises €1 million for drones for Ukraine in less than week
09:49
Zelenskyy congratulates Baltic states on disconnecting from Russian power grid
09:40
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
09:08
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
09:00
Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says
08:51
Man sustains fatal injuries in Russian drone attack in Beryslav in Kherson Oblast at night
08:17
Almost 100 combat clashes over past day, hottest situation near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff
08:00
Russians attack Nikopol district: 2 enterprises, 20 residential buildings and shop damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: