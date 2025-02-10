Russia to intensify forced mobilisation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – National Resistance Center

Russia has been preparing to intensify forced mobilisation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the spring of 2025 to compensate for significant losses at the line of contact.

Details: The NRC reported that the Russians are trying to replenish their substantial battlefield losses through the forced mobilisation of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories, as well as by recruiting migrants and mercenaries.

Quote: "In this regard, the occupiers are constantly exerting psychological pressure on men of military age to force them to sign contracts under the threat of arrest, confiscation of movable and immovable property or deportation from their hometowns to depressed regions of Russia."

Details: Russian military enlistment offices are paying particular attention to migrants from Central Asia who have arrived in the occupied territories of Ukraine in search of work. These migrants are now being actively recruited to sign contracts with the Russian armed forces.

The NRC emphasised that the forced mobilisation of Ukrainian citizens violates Articles 49 and 51 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War. These international norms prohibit an occupying power from forcing civilians to serve in the armed forces of the occupying state. However, as the NRC noted, Russia systematically disregards international law.

Earlier, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that Russia plans to recruit at least 126,000 soldiers in 2025 from the so-called special contingent to replenish its forces’ losses in the war against Ukraine. By "special contingent" Russia means convicts, loan debtors and people in trouble with the law.

Ukraine’s General Staff’s data said that Russia had lost approximately 849,320 personnel in the war against Ukraine as of 9 February.

