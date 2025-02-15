US secretary of state explained why Trump's call with Zelenskyy was shorter than call with Putin

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has explained why the conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy lasted shorter than Trump’s conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: US Department of State with reference to Rubio in an interview on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rubio stated that the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy, which took place on 12 February, lasted 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, Trump mentioned that his conversation with Putin lasted over an hour. The Kremlin claimed it lasted an hour and a half.

Rubio then pointed out that people are noticing the difference in the length of the calls between Trump and Zelenskyy.

"The difference is with Putin you got to have these translators and it just takes forever back and forth. With Zelenskyy, he speaks fluent English, and they’re able to talk and communicate more directly and it moves a lot faster," Rubio noted.

Background:

On 13 February, the Kremlin announced that it had begun putting together a negotiating team to arrange a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Trump announced that he had instructed US Secretary of State Mark Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to lead talks with Russia.

On 14 February, Zelenskyy met with US Vice President JD Vance on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Vance then stated that Washington seeks to achieve a long-term resolution to the war.

