All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 February 2025, 12:58
Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: RIA Novosti

The Kremlin has announced that Russia is assembling a team for negotiations with the United States following a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 12 February.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti, citing remarks made by Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, at a briefing on 13 February

Quote from Peskov: "Naturally, work has begun [on assembling a negotiating team – ed]. We will inform you as soon as the president makes a decision."

Advertisement:

Details: Peskov added that Putin's decision on the group's composition would also be announced later.

The official did not reveal who initiated the conversation between Putin and Trump or whether it was the first of its kind since the US president's inauguration.

He also noted that no specific agreements have been made on a possible visit to Russia by US negotiators. Still, Peskov added that Putin and Trump agreed to maintain contact, both personally and at the aide level.

"There are many topics on the agenda, briefly outlined during yesterday's phone call, but it is too early to discuss any deadlines as work is only just beginning," Peskov said.

He added that the parties discussed the energy sector, the Middle East settlement, Iran's nuclear programme and bilateral Russo-American economic relations. However, they did not tackle the issue of sanctions against Russia or the so-called "accession of the occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia".

Peskov stressed that the Kremlin considers the conversation between Putin and Trump to be of great importance.

"The previous US administration held the view that everything should be done to keep the war going. The current administration, as far as we understand, is of the opinion that everything should be done to stop the war and to bring peace. We are much more impressed with the current administration position. We are open to dialogue," Putin's spokesman said.

Asked about the possible participation of Europe and China in the talks, he said that "there is no understanding about the format of a possible negotiation process".

Peskov suggested refraining from defining specific parameters for a settlement and instead waiting for the initial results of Russia-US discussions.

At the same time, he stressed that Russia will "always take into account the experience of the Minsk agreements" in new negotiations.

Background:

  • On 12 February, US President Donald Trump spoke with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, after which he said that he and Putin agreed that they "want to stop the millions of deaths that are taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine".
  • "We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations," the US president added.
  • Trump then called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss further contacts.

Support UP or become our patron!

PutinTrumpUkraine
Advertisement:
Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against five Ukrainian oligarchs
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks
Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
All News
Putin
Pentagon chief: Trump's talks with Putin are not betrayal of Ukraine
NATO Secretary General comments on Trump-Putin phone call
Trump's former adviser says Trump "has effectively surrendered to Putin"
RECENT NEWS
14:39
EXPLAINERHow Trump set the negotiation wheel in motion and what he demands from Ukraine
14:17
A facility to recycle used military vehicle tyres to be launched in Ukraine
14:01
USAID suspension leaves Poland's main centre for Ukrainian refugees without funds
13:42
Ukraine to receive several thousand AI-powered attack drones
13:28
Ukraine destroys 2 radar systems at military base near Moscow – video
13:12
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation refuses to comment on "possible treason" case of Ukrainian 5th president
12:58
Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says
12:54
French Foreign Ministry recalls failure of Minsk agreements between Russia and Ukraine, calls for greater efforts for peace
12:25
Zelenskyy's team invites Trump to Ukraine through Ukrainian Railways ad
11:58
Russia blocks education for children from occupied areas
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: