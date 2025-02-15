All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia launches 70 drones to attack Ukraine: none of them reach their target

Alona MazurenkoSaturday, 15 February 2025, 09:03
Russia launches 70 drones to attack Ukraine: none of them reach their target
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with 70 drones of various types since the evening of 14 February. A total of 33 drones have been destroyed and 37 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "On the night of 14-15 February 2025 (from 20:30 on 14 February), the enemy launched 70 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones from Russia’s Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as Cape Chаuda in occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

As of 09:00, 33 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts. 

In addition, 37 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: Electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

air-raid warningdronesUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin wants peace talks to build up Russia's forces and lift sanctions
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's survival will be extremely difficult without US military support
WSJ: Ukraine may have shot down its F-16 over summer due to "US overcautiousness"
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
US Vice President Vance to Zelenskyy: We want lasting peace that will not lead to conflict in a few years
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
All News
air-raid warning
Russians attack Kyiv with ballistic missiles: there are explosions and fires
Number and duration of air-raid alerts during shopping hours increased in January
Air defence forces respond to Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
12:20
Zelenskyy: I discussed occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with Trump
12:10
Zelenskyy calls for creation of European army: Armed Forces of Europe
11:55
US offered Ukraine 50% ownership of mineral resources, Zelenskyy refused – NBC News
11:40
Scholz says Germany will not support dictated peace agreement
10:44
Ukrainian reconnaissance unit effectively hits Russian aerial reconnaissance unit – video
10:10
Hungary blocks opening of first cluster of talks on Ukraine's EU membership, Polish news outlet says
09:31
Zelenskyy: Putin wants peace talks to build up Russia's forces and lift sanctions
09:09
US secretary of state explained why Trump's call with Zelenskyy was shorter than call with Putin
09:03
Russia launches 70 drones to attack Ukraine: none of them reach their target
08:43
Drones attack Russia overnight: explosions near oil refinery, industrial facility catches fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: