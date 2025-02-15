Russia launches 70 drones to attack Ukraine: none of them reach their target

Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with 70 drones of various types since the evening of 14 February. A total of 33 drones have been destroyed and 37 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "On the night of 14-15 February 2025 (from 20:30 on 14 February), the enemy launched 70 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones from Russia’s Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as Cape Chаuda in occupied Crimea.

As of 09:00, 33 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

In addition, 37 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: Electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

