All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: NATO is key to security, but there's an alternative

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoSaturday, 15 February 2025, 13:04
Zelenskyy: NATO is key to security, but there's an alternative
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that NATO should serve as the foundation for Ukraine's security guarantees. However, he also emphasised that if this is not possible, conditions must be created to establish a different form of NATO in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy during his speech at the Munich Conference on Saturday, 15 February

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's NATO membership will remain a priority on the agenda.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We believe that the core of any security guarantees for Ukraine must be NATO membership. Or – if not that – then conditions that allow us to build another NATO, right here in Ukraine."

Zelenskyy explained that this is crucial because, at some point, there will be a clear dividing line between war and peace.

Quote: "Where that border is drawn, and how strong it is – is up to us. My proposal: Ukraine’s eastern border, Belarus’s eastern border, the eastern borders of the Baltic states, Finland’s eastern border. That is the strongest security line for all of us in Europe because that is the line of international law." 

The president also noted that, for now, the most influential NATO member seems to be Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Quote: "Because his whims have the power to block NATO decisions. And that’s despite the fact that it was Ukraine’s army that stopped Russia – not a NATO country, not NATO troops, but only our people and army." 

Background:

  • As previously reported, Zelenskyy criticised the US at the Munich conference, saying they "never saw Ukraine in NATO".
  • Earlier, Zelenskyy said he was ready to discuss everything with Trump, including NATO, but emphasised that there are red lines.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOUkraineZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to discuss elections, but Ukrainians don't want it
Russia must withdraw its troops to February 2022 line, Zelenskyy says
Zelenskyy calls for creation of European army: Armed Forces of Europe
Ukraine was proposed to give 50% ownership of mineral resources to US, Zelenskyy refused – NBC News
Zelenskyy: Putin wants peace talks to build up Russia's forces and lift sanctions
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's survival will be extremely difficult without US military support
All News
NATO
US Senator Graham offers alternative to Ukraine's accession to NATO
Zelenskyy says Putin may attack NATO countries as early as next year
Zelenskyy ready to discuss everything with Trump, including NATO, but sets red lines
RECENT NEWS
15:35
Peace agreement without Ukraine and Europe impossible, Dutch PM says
14:41
Assuming concessions before any negotiation is a huge mistake, says European Council president on Ukraine peace
14:17
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to discuss elections, but Ukrainians don't want it
13:48
Berlin ready to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine after elections, but with one condition, says Germany's front-runner Merz
13:36
Russia must withdraw its troops to February 2022 line, Zelenskyy says
13:19
Zelenskyy is not sure Trump will meet with him before Putin
13:04
Zelenskyy: NATO is key to security, but there's an alternative
12:53
Trump's envoy Kellogg to build on Vance-Zelenskyy talks during Ukraine visit
12:39
Zelenskyy says Trump did not mention Europe as negotiator in conversation with him
12:24
Ukrainian Defence Industry to establish joint venture with French defence group
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: