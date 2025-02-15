Zelenskyy: NATO is key to security, but there's an alternative

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that NATO should serve as the foundation for Ukraine's security guarantees. However, he also emphasised that if this is not possible, conditions must be created to establish a different form of NATO in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy during his speech at the Munich Conference on Saturday, 15 February

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's NATO membership will remain a priority on the agenda.

Quote: "We believe that the core of any security guarantees for Ukraine must be NATO membership. Or – if not that – then conditions that allow us to build another NATO, right here in Ukraine."

Zelenskyy explained that this is crucial because, at some point, there will be a clear dividing line between war and peace.

Quote: "Where that border is drawn, and how strong it is – is up to us. My proposal: Ukraine’s eastern border, Belarus’s eastern border, the eastern borders of the Baltic states, Finland’s eastern border. That is the strongest security line for all of us in Europe because that is the line of international law."

The president also noted that, for now, the most influential NATO member seems to be Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Quote: "Because his whims have the power to block NATO decisions. And that’s despite the fact that it was Ukraine’s army that stopped Russia – not a NATO country, not NATO troops, but only our people and army."

Background:

As previously reported, Zelenskyy criticised the US at the Munich conference, saying they "never saw Ukraine in NATO".

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he was ready to discuss everything with Trump, including NATO, but emphasised that there are red lines.

