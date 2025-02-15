Zelenskyy invites Trump envoy Kellogg to front lines so he can see the reality

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hoping that Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's envoy to Ukraine, will visit the military on the front line.

Source: Zelenskyy at the final press conference of the Munich Security Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy explained that his main task in the dialogue with the US is to ensure the US understands what is happening in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The American side needs to understand the realities, to understand and see for themselves."

These are Zelenskyy’s expectations for Kellogg's visit to Ukraine next week.

"I told Kellogg I would go to the front with him if he’s prepared [to go]," Zelenskyy said, noting that he will be back in Kyiv by then following a trip to Asia.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It's also important for me that he should have a report from the military, from Syrskyi [Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine]... I really want him to tell President Trump everything. To tell him about it. After that, I will be ready to discuss these steps with President Trump."

Background:

At the Munich Security Conference, the US asked Europe to submit detailed proposals regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he was willing to discuss everything with Trump, including NATO and peacekeeping troops.

Support UP or become our patron!