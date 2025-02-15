All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy invites Trump envoy Kellogg to front lines so he can see the reality

Serhiy Sydorenko, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 February 2025, 18:52
Zelenskyy invites Trump envoy Kellogg to front lines so he can see the reality
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hoping that Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's envoy to Ukraine, will visit the military on the front line.

Source: Zelenskyy at the final press conference of the Munich Security Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy explained that his main task in the dialogue with the US is to ensure the US understands what is happening in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The American side needs to understand the realities, to understand and see for themselves."

These are Zelenskyy’s expectations for Kellogg's visit to Ukraine next week.

"I told Kellogg I would go to the front with him if he’s prepared [to go]," Zelenskyy said, noting that he will be back in Kyiv by then following a trip to Asia.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It's also important for me that he should have a report from the military, from Syrskyi [Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine]... I really want him to tell President Trump everything. To tell him about it. After that, I will be ready to discuss these steps with President Trump."

Background: 

  • At the Munich Security Conference, the US asked Europe to submit detailed proposals regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Earlier, Zelenskyy said he was willing to discuss everything with Trump, including NATO and peacekeeping troops.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyUSAwar
Advertisement:
Russia reports its Foreign Minister's conversation with US Secretary of State
Media report Trump administration officials travelling to Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to discuss elections, but Ukrainians don't want that
Russia must withdraw its troops to February 2022 lines, says Zelenskyy 
Zelenskyy calls for creation of European army: Armed Forces of Europe
"US proposed Ukraine grant 50% ownership of mineral resources, Zelenskyy refused – NBC News"
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukraine open to discussing US military presence beyond infantry
Zelenskyy: I haven't agreed to sign US minerals agreement – it's not ready yet
Zelenskyy and Norwegian PM discuss cooperation in arms production
RECENT NEWS
22:34
Russia reports its Foreign Minister's conversation with US Secretary of State
21:47
Media report Trump administration officials travelling to Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia
20:39
G7 countries agree to connect sanctions against Russia to course of peace talks
20:00
Zelenskyy talks to Scholz about security guarantees and Europe's role in peacekeeping
19:55
Polish Foreign Minister considers Trump's call to Putin a mistake
19:30
Zelenskyy: Alliance between Europe and US cannot be lost
19:05
Scholz and Zelenskyy sign agreement on advice centres for Ukrainian refugees
18:52
Zelenskyy invites Trump envoy Kellogg to front lines so he can see the reality
18:34
Zelenskyy: Ukraine open to discussing US military presence beyond infantry
18:19
Zelenskyy: I haven't agreed to sign US minerals agreement – it's not ready yet
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: