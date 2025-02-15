All Sections
Zelenskyy talks to Scholz about security guarantees and Europe's role in peacekeeping

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 February 2025, 20:00
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz. Photo: Office of the President

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss joint steps to achieve lasting peace, security guarantees, and Europe's role in a potential peacekeeping process.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from  Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "We discussed joint steps to achieve lasting peace, security guarantees and the role of Europe in a potential peacekeeping process. Any agreements cannot neglect European interests. I also thanked him for opening the ‘unity hubs’ in Berlin in the near future. We agreed to continue working together to strengthen Europe."

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he had discussed expanding cooperation with Armin Papperger, CEO of the German company Rheinmetall AG.

Quote from  Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "We already have successful cases of joint repair of equipment and localisation of production, and Ukraine is ready to scale up: ammunition, armoured vehicles, air defence systems. The more of this we have, the safer our Europe will eventually become."

Background: On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy and Scholz signed an agreement to open the centres known as "unity hubs" for Ukrainian refugees.

