Zelenskyy talks to Scholz about security guarantees and Europe's role in peacekeeping

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss joint steps to achieve lasting peace, security guarantees, and Europe's role in a potential peacekeeping process.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "We discussed joint steps to achieve lasting peace, security guarantees and the role of Europe in a potential peacekeeping process. Any agreements cannot neglect European interests. I also thanked him for opening the ‘unity hubs’ in Berlin in the near future. We agreed to continue working together to strengthen Europe."

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he had discussed expanding cooperation with Armin Papperger, CEO of the German company Rheinmetall AG.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "We already have successful cases of joint repair of equipment and localisation of production, and Ukraine is ready to scale up: ammunition, armoured vehicles, air defence systems. The more of this we have, the safer our Europe will eventually become."

Background: On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy and Scholz signed an agreement to open the centres known as "unity hubs" for Ukrainian refugees.

