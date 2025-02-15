All Sections
Zelenskyy: We have begun working with Trump’s team and can already see that success is attainable

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 February 2025, 22:23
Zelenskyy and Trump in September 2024 in New York. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has started working with US President Donald Trump's team and feels that "success is attainable".

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We have begun working with President Trump’s team and can already see that success is attainable. Right now, the world is looking up to America as the power that has the ability to not only stop the war but also help ensure the reliability of peace afterward. 

Ahead of the Munich Security Conference, I had a good call with the President of the United States, as well as a substantive meeting with Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio. We are also expecting General Kellogg to visit Ukraine soon to further assess the situation and explore pathways to President Trump’s strong solutions, which can be truly peacemaking. 

Our teams are working thoroughly and in detail on a special agreement between our countries—one that will certainly strengthen both America and Ukraine. We are committed to making it a real success, exactly as we agreed."

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned "productive meetings" with US senators and members of the House of Representatives.

"Of course, we will see more of Putin’s attempts to deceive the world and prolong the war. But real peace is possible—and we must achieve it together: Ukraine, the United States, and Europe. This is about our shared security," the President stressed.

Commenting on the work at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy noted that "support is strong" and "unity remains unwavering".

"From the UK to Poland, from Finland to Spain—across Europe, there is a clear understanding: we must only grow stronger. The Armed Forces of Europe are needed. A coordinated and strong diplomacy is needed. Close engagement with America is needed. We must be a reliable defender of our own future in Europe, so that on the other side of the Atlantic, the interest in a strong alliance with Europe remains clear," he said.

