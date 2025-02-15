All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine with German chancellor candidate Merz

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 February 2025, 23:54
Zelenskyy and Merz. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Germany for supporting Ukrainians and for its leadership in strengthening Ukraine’s air defence forces during a meeting in Munich with Friedrich Merz, a German chancellor candidate and the leader of the CDU/CSU opposition faction in the German Bundestag.

Source: website of the president of Ukraine 

Details: The key topics of the meeting were continued support for Ukraine and the importance of unity amongst European nations.

Zelenskyy emphasised that achieving a just ending to the war and ensuring reliable security guarantees must be priorities for all Ukrainian allies.

Separately, they discussed defence assistance to Ukraine, the strengthening of Ukrainian troops on the front, and investments in domestic weapons manufacturing.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy also met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finland’s President Alexander Stubb.

Background: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss joint steps to achieve lasting peace, security guarantees, and Europe's role in a potential peacekeeping process.

ZelenskyyGermanySwedenFinland
