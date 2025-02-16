Russia attacks Mykolaiv with Shaheds: fire, damage, civilian injured – photos

The consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv. Photo: Suspilne Mykolaiv

The Russians bombarded the city of Mykolaiv with Shahed drones on the night of 15-16 February. The attack caused a fire and damage, and a civilian was injured.

Source: Suspilne Mykolaiv, the Mykolaiv branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych; Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Kim

Details: At 00:47, Suspilne reported the sound of an explosion in the city.

Advertisement:

Later, at 00:56, a report about repeated sounds of explosions in Mykolaiv appeared.

Before the explosions, Ukrainian air defence forces reported the threat of UAV attacks on Mykolaiv.

Update: Explosions were heard again in Mykolaiv after 01:00 at night.

Later, Oleksandr Sienkevych, the city's mayor, reported explosions.

Eventually, Kim reported that in the aftermath of a Russian Shahed attack, a fire broke out in Mykolaiv, and there was at least one person injured.

Quote Kim: "In the aftermath of a Shahed attack, a fire started in Mykolaiv, and a store was damaged. One person has been reported injured."

Details: On Sunday morning, Suspilne Mykolaiv posted photos of the consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv.

The consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv. Photo: Suspilne Mykolaiv

The consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv. Photo: Suspilne Mykolaiv

Support UP or become our patron!