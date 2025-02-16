All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia attacks Mykolaiv with Shaheds: fire, damage, civilian injured – photos

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 16 February 2025, 01:08
Russia attacks Mykolaiv with Shaheds: fire, damage, civilian injured – photos
The consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv. Photo: Suspilne Mykolaiv

The Russians bombarded the city of Mykolaiv with Shahed drones on the night of 15-16 February. The attack caused a fire and damage, and a civilian was injured.

Source: Suspilne Mykolaiv, the Mykolaiv branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych; Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Kim

Details: At 00:47, Suspilne reported the sound of an explosion in the city.

Advertisement:

Later, at 00:56, a report about repeated sounds of explosions in Mykolaiv appeared.

Before the explosions, Ukrainian air defence forces reported the threat of UAV attacks on Mykolaiv.

Update: Explosions were heard again in Mykolaiv after 01:00 at night.

Later, Oleksandr Sienkevych, the city's mayor, reported explosions.

Eventually, Kim reported that in the aftermath of a Russian Shahed attack, a fire broke out in Mykolaiv, and there was at least one person injured.

Quote Kim: "In the aftermath of a Shahed attack, a fire started in Mykolaiv, and a store was damaged. One person has been reported injured."

Details: On Sunday morning, Suspilne Mykolaiv posted photos of the consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv.

 
The consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv.
Photo: Suspilne Mykolaiv
 
The consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv.
Photo: Suspilne Mykolaiv

Support UP or become our patron!

Mykolaivexplosion
Advertisement:
Ukrainian air defences destroy 95 Russian drones in 10 regions overnight
Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration minister confirms Hungary's blocking of Kyiv's EU accession process
IAEA gives statement regarding Russian drone strike on Chornobyl
Russian command may change priorities in its offensive in spring and summer of 2025 – ISW
UpdatedUS Secretary of State talks to Russia's Foreign Minister
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to discuss elections, but Ukrainians don't want that
All News
Mykolaiv
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
Aftermath of Russian attack on Mykolaiv: 2 people injured and house, business and transport damaged – photos, video
Russia attacks Mykolaiv with seven drones, damaging residential buildings and injuring people
RECENT NEWS
09:26
Ukrainian air defences destroy 95 Russian drones in 10 regions overnight
09:08
Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration minister confirms Hungary's blocking of Kyiv's EU accession process
08:32
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 261 times in past 24 hours: over 70 Russian attacks repelled on Pokrovsk front
08:15
Russian night attack on Mykolaiv: fires raged, 5 houses damaged, civilian injured – photos
07:42
Russia loses 1,730 soldiers on 15 February 2025
05:44
IAEA gives statement regarding Russian drone strike on Chornobyl
04:40
Russian command may change priorities in its offensive in spring and summer of 2025 – ISW
03:48
Trump's special envoy Kellogg: It's a question for Ukraine, what winning looks like
02:56
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast damages houses and injures one person
01:58
Czechia hands over 1.6m shells to Ukraine and guarantees more deliveries until April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: