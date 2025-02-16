All Sections
Czechia hands over 1.6m shells to Ukraine and guarantees more deliveries until April

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 16 February 2025, 01:58
Petr Pavel. Photo: Getty Images

The Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with large-calibre ammunition has delivered 1.6 million rounds and will continue its work, Czech President Petr Pavel says.

Source: Pavel on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, as quoted by Reuters

Details: The news source recalls that Pavel announced assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia a year ago as part of the Czech initiative.

The Czech president noted that funding for the supplies was secured until April, and the initiative will continue after that.

Quote from Pavel: "We have secured from our allies sufficient resources to cover Ukraine's need until April of this year, and also here at the conference, I negotiated with allies to consider providing more resources.

Now we cannot afford to, so to speak, take the foot off the gas, when the finish may be somewhere in the fog ahead within sight, but we will have to support Ukraine at least until some peace agreement is implemented and until we are sure Ukraine can stand on its own feet."

Details: As part of this initiative, Czechs use their diplomatic, business and industrial expertise to find large-calibre ammunition worldwide and send it to Ukraine with funding from NATO allies.

Pavel said that over the past year, Ukraine has received 1.6 million pieces of large-calibre ammunition.

Background: 

  • In January, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that 80% of the ammunition promised under the Czech initiative had been delivered to Ukraine. He expressed his gratitude to Czechia for this initiative, which proved very useful.
  • In November, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said in an interview with European Pravda that there is still a large amount of manufactured ammunition in the world that could be purchased for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2025.
  • Earlier, reports suggested that the Czech initiative could provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with 50,000 to 100,000 large-calibre shells per month.

