Russian attack on Sumy Oblast damages houses and injures one person

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 16 February 2025, 02:56
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: the Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

The Russians hit eight hromadas in Sumy Oblast 40 times over the past day, damaging residential buildings in two hromadas and injuring a civilian. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 62 explosions were recorded. The Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were attacked."

Details: Nine residential buildings in two hromadas of Sumy Oblast were damaged i the Russian attack, and one person was injured.

The Russians attacked the Yunakivka hromada with FPV drones and artillery and conducted an airstrike using guided aerial bombs – more than 10 explosions were recorded in the hromada. As a result of the attack, four residential buildings were damaged.

The Russian attacks on the hromadas were carried out with UAVs. The attack injured a civilian and damaged five residential buildings.

