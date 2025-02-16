Russian attack on Sumy Oblast damages houses and injures one person
The Russians hit eight hromadas in Sumy Oblast 40 times over the past day, damaging residential buildings in two hromadas and injuring a civilian. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A total of 62 explosions were recorded. The Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were attacked."
Details: Nine residential buildings in two hromadas of Sumy Oblast were damaged i the Russian attack, and one person was injured.
The Russians attacked the Yunakivka hromada with FPV drones and artillery and conducted an airstrike using guided aerial bombs – more than 10 explosions were recorded in the hromada. As a result of the attack, four residential buildings were damaged.
The Russian attacks on the hromadas were carried out with UAVs. The attack injured a civilian and damaged five residential buildings.
