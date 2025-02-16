Russian night attack on Mykolaiv: fires raged, 5 houses damaged, civilian injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

The Russians launched a large-scale attack on the city of Mykolaiv on the night of 15-16 February, causing a fire at a critical infrastructure facility, damaging apartment buildings and injuring one man.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "On the night of 15-16 February, the enemy launched a massive attack on the city. As a result, critical infrastructure was damaged and a fire broke out, but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Five apartment blocks were damaged by falling wreckage and the blast wave. At least four shops, a catering facility and office premises were also damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: Kim said a 64-year-old man had been injured in the attack and taken to hospital. His condition is satisfactory.

The State Emergency Service also reported that as a result of the UAV crash and its wreckage, a fire started at the infrastructure facility, and was quickly extinguished.

At night, air defence forces and equipment in Mykolaiv Oblast reportedly destroyed nine Shahed 131/136 UAVs.

Support UP or become our patron!