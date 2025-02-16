All Sections
EU foreign ministers meet urgently in Munich to present new initiatives after US VP Vance's controversial remarks

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 16 February 2025, 10:50
Kaja Kallas. Stock photo: Getty Images

EU foreign ministers met on Sunday, 16 February, for an urgent discussion before closing off the Munich Security Conference. This followed a controversial speech by US Vice President JD Vance, which indicated a radical change in the relationship between the US and Europe.

Source: European Pravda, citing posts by a number of those present at the meeting, including Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Quote from Kallas: "Closing off MSC2025 with a good discussion among the EU foreign ministers still in Munich. Europe stands strongly united in supporting Ukraine and strengthening our own defence. We will soon come up with new initiatives to take this forward."

Details: Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen also reported on the meeting, noting that parties exchanged views on the situation following the Munich conference.

"Europe unitedly supports Ukraine and is strongly committed to the defence of the free world," she tweeted.

European Pravda has found that the meeting was called on Saturday, 15 February, with Kallas inviting all foreign ministers still in Munich for an urgent discussion.

Although the topic of the meeting was not publicly disclosed, its urgency suggests a connection to events in Munich, where US Vice President JD Vance delivered a poignant speech announcing a new approach to relations with Europe.

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas noted that Vance's speech made it seem as if America was "trying to pick a fight" with Europe, but Europe did not want to.

