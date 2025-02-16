All Sections
Finnish PM outlines red lines for Ukraine peace talks on example of Soviet-Finnish war

Serhiy Sydorenko, STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 16 February 2025, 13:05
Alexander Stubb on 11 February 2024. Stock photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has stated that there are red lines that European powers must insist on. He made this remark during a public discussion with his counterparts on Ukraine peace talks.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Stubb aligned with many of his counterparts in stating that it is unacceptable to dismiss the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO, further elaborating on the idea by referencing the Finnish example.

Stubb explained why statements of support for Ukraine are centred around three pillars that demand absolute guarantees: independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Quote: "In World War II, Finland maintained independence; we [temporarily] lost sovereignty to decide which organisations we wanted to be in and then we lost 10% of our territory. There are two things that are non-negotiable: one of them is EU membership and NATO membership of Ukraine."

"That is a decision for the Ukrainians; the EU process is ongoing; Ukraine will become European, not Russian. And the other one is NATO membership [for Ukraine] at some stage."

Background:

