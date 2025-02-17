Air defence forces respond to Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

A mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence forces were responding to Russian UAVs in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 16-17 February.

Source: Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 00:36, Tkachenko reported that the air defence forces were responding to Russian UAVs in the capital.

Later, Klitschko specified that the air defence forces were operating "in the Obolonskyi district and on the left (east – ed.) bank of the capital".

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration also reported that "UAVs had been detected in the airspace (of Kyiv Oblast – ed.). Air defence forces are responding to the airborne targets".

Updated: The all-clear was given in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast at 04:53.

