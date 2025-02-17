Trump says he will allow Europe to buy US weapons for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said that he is ready to allow Europe to buy US-made weapons to be transferred to Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, citing Trump's words

Quote: "The move would potentially let Ukraine use American weapons, even as the US withdraws its military support for the country, as Trump tries to negotiate an end to the three-year war."

Details: Bloomberg notes that the Trump administration has told Western allies that it wants them to buy American weapons and military equipment to keep NATO together.

It also wants Europe to buy more American energy.

Background:

The US State Department asked European countries to submit detailed proposals regarding the weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures they could provide to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees to end the war with Russia.

In a letter addressed to European countries requesting proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine, the United States also asked its allies what they would need from Washington to implement such measures.

