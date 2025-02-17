Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos

The Russian troops attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones on the night of 16-17 February, causing fires and damaging houses in four districts.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces were responding in the oblast. Enemy airborne targets were shot down. There were no hits to critical infrastructure.

Sadly, a person was injured as a result of the attack in the Boryspil district. A 22-year-old man sustained an injury to his arm. All necessary medical assistance was provided on the spot."

Details: Kalashnyk said that damage was recorded in four districts of the oblast.

In particular, three houses and two cars were damaged in the Obukhiv district, and a production facility in the Vyshgorod district was on fire as a result of the attack. The fire has been extinguished.

A warehouse was on fire in the Fastiv district (the fire was extinguished), and a house was damaged in the Boryspil district.

