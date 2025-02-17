All Sections
French foreign minister on Russia's return to G7: It's unimaginable

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukMonday, 17 February 2025, 10:11
French foreign minister on Russia's return to G7: It's unimaginable
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has called it impossible for Russia to return to the G7 because the aggressor country is far from democratic.

Source: Le Figaro, as quoted by European Pravda

Quote: "Today it is unimaginable. The G7 is a group of the most developed democracies. Does Russia want to appear as a developed democracy? No. That is why it is unacceptable today."

Details: Jean-Noël Barrot emphasised that Russia "is behaving less and less like a democracy; it is openly and shamelessly attacking other G7 members, so this is unacceptable".

At the same time, he did not rule out Russia returning to the G7 if a "just and lasting peace" is achieved in Ukraine.

Quote: "In the future, why not? The responsibility for this war lies on Putin's shoulders; it was not the Russian people who started this war. If, after we create the conditions for a just and lasting peace, we manage to re-engage with the Russian people, other diplomatic relations are possible." 

Background:

  • Recently, US President Donald Trump stated that he would like to see Russia rejoin the Group of Seven (G7), calling its exclusion a "mistake".
  • Commenting on Trump's remarks, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed that "there can be no normal cooperation with Russia".

