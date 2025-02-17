Destruction of the Russian Svityaz anti-aircraft missile system. Screenshot: video by the Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade

Reconnaissance men of the Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade have destroyed a Russian-made S-350 Vityaz, the latest short- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system worth US$135 million, in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on Telegram

Quote: "Thanks to the skillful actions of the reconnaissance men of the Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade, we have managed to detect and destroy Russia’s latest short- and medium-range S-350 Vityaz anti-aircraft missile system."

Details: As the military reported, this anti-aircraft missile system is the latest development of Russia’s defence industry, and its cost is estimated to exceed US$130 million.

The ArmyInform portal noted that the Vityaz is one of Russia's most advanced weapons.

For reference: The S-350 Vityaz is a new-generation Russian medium-range air defence missile system developed by Almaz-Antey to replace the outdated S-300PS and Buk-M1-2 systems. Development began in 2007, and it was finalised and approved in 2020.

The system is designed to protect administrative, industrial and military facilities from large-scale attacks by modern and advanced air attack weapons, including aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and tactical ballistic missiles.

Background:

On 31 December 2024, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine announced that its soldiers had, for the first time in the world, destroyed an air target using a Magura V5 surface drone.

On 22 January 2025, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine shot down Russian satellite equipment in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

In January, it became known that in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine fighters discovered and destroyed a Russian 1L122 Garmon radar station along with the Russian soldiers who were servicing and transporting it.

