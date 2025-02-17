All Sections
Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russia's latest anti-aircraft missile worth US$135 million – video

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 17 February 2025, 10:29
Destruction of the Russian Svityaz anti-aircraft missile system. Screenshot: video by the Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade

Reconnaissance men of the Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade have destroyed a Russian-made S-350 Vityaz, the latest short- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system worth US$135 million, in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on Telegram

Quote: "Thanks to the skillful actions of the reconnaissance men of the Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade, we have managed to detect and destroy Russia’s latest short- and medium-range S-350 Vityaz anti-aircraft missile system."

Details: As the military reported, this anti-aircraft missile system is the latest development of Russia’s defence industry, and its cost is estimated to exceed US$130 million.

The ArmyInform portal noted that the Vityaz is one of Russia's most advanced weapons.

For reference: The S-350 Vityaz is a new-generation Russian medium-range air defence missile system developed by Almaz-Antey to replace the outdated S-300PS and Buk-M1-2 systems. Development began in 2007, and it was finalised and approved in 2020.

The system is designed to protect administrative, industrial and military facilities from large-scale attacks by modern and advanced air attack weapons, including aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and tactical ballistic missiles.

Background:

  • On 31 December 2024, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine announced that its soldiers had, for the first time in the world, destroyed an air target using a Magura V5 surface drone.
  • On 22 January 2025, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine shot down Russian satellite equipment in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
  • In January, it became known that in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine fighters discovered and destroyed a Russian 1L122 Garmon radar station along with the Russian soldiers who were servicing and transporting it.

