All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Sweden does not rule out sending its peacekeeping forces to Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 17 February 2025, 11:06
Sweden does not rule out sending its peacekeeping forces to Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard has stated that the country does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine as part of any post-war peacekeeping mission.

Source: Malmer Stenergard in a comment to Swedish media; Reuters; European Pravda.

Details: This comment came after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had stated that he was ready to send British troops to Ukraine to perform peacekeeping duties.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We must now first negotiate a just and sustainable peace that respects international law, that respects Ukraine and that first and foremost ensures Russia can't just pull back, build new strength and attack Ukraine or another country in just a few years' time." 

"Once we have such a peace established we need to ensure it can be maintained and then our government doesn't exclude anything", she added.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a crisis summit on Monday, 17 February, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the security of Europe.

On the same day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia for negotiations between the US and Russian delegations on the war in Ukraine.

According to Axios, the meeting between Russian and US representatives will take place on Tuesday, 18 February.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was unaware of the meeting in Saudi Arabia and expressed his concern over the fact that the meeting’s plans were developed outside Kyiv's control.

Support UP or become our patron!

Swedenwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them
Car belonging to former deputy editor-in-chief of pro-Russian media Strana.Ua burnt out – photos
Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil refinery and oil pumping station overnight – video
Kremlin says Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy advisor Ushakov will fly to meet with US representatives
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
All News
Sweden
Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine with German chancellor candidate Merz
Sweden's largest aid package for Kyiv includes funds for Danish model of support for Ukraine
Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine worth US$1.25 billion
RECENT NEWS
14:15
Zelenskyy: Trump's special envoy Kellogg will arrive on 20 February and we will go to front line together
14:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them
13:43
Former Ukrainian president says he asked Zelenskyy for favour only once
13:36
Ukraine and UAE sign economic agreement
13:05
Ukraine wins 30 medals in Invictus Games, second-best result in Ukraine's history
13:04
Russians launch drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring five civilians
12:56
Car belonging to former deputy editor-in-chief of pro-Russian media Strana.Ua burnt out – photos
12:55
Former Ukrainian president shares how sanctions affected his life
12:46
Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil refinery and oil pumping station overnight – video
12:21
Sweden ready to join peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, Swedish PM confirms
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: