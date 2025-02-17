All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Axios: Russian and US delegations to meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 17 February 2025, 03:54
Axios: Russian and US delegations to meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday
Saudi Arabian flag. Photo: Getty Images

The US news website Axios reports that senior US and Russian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, 18 February, to discuss a possible agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Axios, citing sources

Details: Axios noted that this "meeting will be another significant step in improving US-Russia relations" following a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement:

Axios added that the announced meeting "created a lot of anxiety and frustration in the Ukrainian government", who are concerned about negotiations "behind Kyiv's back".

The news website says that the US delegation will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Ambassador to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

The source said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is likely to attend on behalf of Russia.

Background: 

  • Late last week, reports indicated that senior Trump administration officials were travelling to Saudi Arabia to begin peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators.
  • On 13 February, the Kremlin announced that it had begun putting together a negotiating team to arrange a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
  • President Trump has assigned Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to lead negotiations with Russia.
  • Bloomberg reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is assembling a team of heavyweight negotiators with decades of experience in high-level diplomacy to engage with representatives of the US president, who is seeking to broker a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that both Ukraine and European representatives will be involved in the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine once it begins.
  • US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be involved in negotiations to end the war.

Support UP or become our patron!

USARussiaSaudi ArabiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine automatically joining NATO in event of Russian ceasefire breach
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
All News
USA
Trump does not believe Russia will go to war with NATO
US Secretary of State: European representatives must be involved in Ukraine negotiations
Zelenskyy appeals to US on mineral resources: Help us with defence, and we will make money from this together
RECENT NEWS
10:29
Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian latest anti-aircraft missile worth US$135 million – video
10:11
French foreign minister on Russia's return to G7: It's unimaginable
09:38
Ukrainian defence minister and Rheinmetall CEO discuss cooperation in strengthening country's defence industry
09:26
Ukraine's Special Forces kill 23 Russian soldiers behind their lines – video
09:18
US secretary of state arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia
09:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 147 UAVs, 142 of which fail to reach their targets
09:02
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
08:28
Russians shell Marhanets: four casualties, enterprises and houses damaged – photos
08:25
Russians assault Pokrovsk: almost a third of all combat clashes occurred there
07:54
Russian drone hits car service station in Sumy, 15 houses damaged in attack on Kharkiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: